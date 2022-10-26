Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm Scene: Master Shake's "Cozy Starter Home"

Next month brings the reunion of the greatest team of superheroes ever to do (we're assuming) 99.99% of their "super-heroing" off-camera, Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Hunger Force "teammates" Master Shake, Frylock & Meatwad (and Carl). That's when the film Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm will be entering your lives on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (and on cable & streaming in 2023). To help set the mood, we have a preview clip that finds Master Shake looking for a place to live, trying his luck with… you guessed it… Carl.

Now here's your look at what's to come with a preview scene, "Cozy Starter Home" from Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm:

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, coming to Digital, 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray on November 8, 2022, from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. In addition, the film will hit HBO Max and Adult Swim next year:

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm features everyone's favorite rascals, the Aqua Teens: the brainy Frylock, the mouthy Master Shake, the loveable Meatwad, and everyone's favorite perverted neighbor, Carl, as they split up then get back together to fight everyone's favorite corporate overlord, Amazin, led by everyone's favorite tech mogul, Neil (voiced by everyone's favorite Peter Serafinowicz) and his trusty scientist sidekick, Elmer (Paul Walter Hauser, who is everyone's favorite).

The film stars Carey Means ("Aqua Teen Hunger Force," "The Brak Show") as Frylock, Dana Snyder ("Aqua Teen Hunger Force," "Squidbillies") as Master Shake, and co-creator Dave Willis ("Squidbillies," "Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell") as Meatwad. The film also stars Peter Serafinowicz ("The Tick"), Paul Walter Hauser ("Black Bird"), Natasha Rothwell ("White Lotus"), Robert Smigel ("Bob's Burgers"), and Tim Robinson ("Detroiters"). The movie was written and directed by series creators Matt Maiellaro & Dave Willis and produced by Williams Street Productions. In 2023, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm will also be available for streaming on HBO Max and will air on Adult Swim.