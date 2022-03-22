Aqua Teen Hunger Force Star Dana Snyder Teases AquaDonk Side Pieces

It was early last summer that we first learned that The Venture Bros., Metalocalypse & Aqua Teen Hunger Force would be returning as long-form specials/films. Since that time, we've been running a rotation of check-ins to see how things have been going, and this time around we have an update on Matt Maiellaro & Dave Willis' AquaDonk Side Pieces. A continuation of the Adult Swim series, the special brings back Frylock, Meatwad & Master Shake, crime fighters who never actually fight crime, as they move on to the next stage in their bizarre daily lives. Now, voice actor Dana Snyder aka Master Shake is offering an update on how things are progressing on the ATHF side of things in an interview with RVA Magazine.

With the "Aqua Teen" special expected to hit this summer and (according to the article) a series of new shorts set to hit later this year, Snyder wasn't able to give away deep details but does tease where it fits in the show's timeline as well as where things stand with our heroes heading into their return. "The movie picks up right now and fills you in on everything," Snyder reveals. And then it gets really interesting when he adds, "They are not together, for reasons I will not divulge. They do the classic 'We've got to get the band back together.'" Now here's a look at the first official teaser for AquaDonk Side Pieces, arriving on our screens this year. Set at the Powerpuff Mall, Carl and Master Shake are security guards who take a break from stealing change from the fountain to check out the Breakie B breakdancing robot. But thanks to Cybernetic Ghost, they're about to learn how Breakie B is going to bring about the end of the world. If only CG can get through the metal detector:

Here's a look at the overviews for the "long-form specials" (much better term, right?) coming from Metalocalypse and The Venture Bros:

"Metalocalypse": From co-creators Brendon Small and Tommy Blancha, the film follows the power-hungry Tribunal as they unveil their secret and deadly "Falconback Project" against a backdrop of a world that is growing embattled in chaos with the menacing Doomstar breaching the Earth's atmosphere. Meanwhile, the mysterious and twisted descent of a band member threatens the future of Dethklok. Picking up directly after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth: Can Dethklok choose between their egos and the greater good of the world to embark on a gauntlet of dangers that will try their very souls and finally write the song that will be their salvation?

The Venture Bros.: From co-creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer, the long-form special focuses on Doc's latest invention and if it will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights. Meanwhile, Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them.