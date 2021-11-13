Aqua Teen Hunger Force Team Shares First Look at AquaDonk Side Pieces

So it's your move, Metalocalypse. At the end of October, we learned from The Venture Bros. co-creator Jackson Publick that "things are happening" in terms of the upcoming "long-form special" (Publick's words) that one the way from Adult Swim. Set to be released via Blu-ray/DVD, PVOD & digital download before landing on HBO Max and Adult Swim, Metalocalypse and Aqua Teen Hunger Force will also be getting return visits. Created by Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis, the Aqua Teen Hunger Force special will serve as a continuation of the Adult Swim series as Frylock, Meatwad, and Master Shake, crime fighters who never actually fight crime, move on to the next stage in their bizarre daily lives.

Earlier tonight, ATHF fans learned some more details on the non-crime-fighting trio's return. Along with learning that the special will be called AquaDonk Side Pieces and arriving in 2022, fans were also treated to a teaser set at the Powerpuff Mall where Carl and Master Shake are security guards who take a break from stealing change from the fountain to check out the Breakie B breakdancing robot. But thanks to Cybernetic Ghost, they're about to learn how Breakie B is going to bring about the end of the world. If only CG can get through the metal detector.

Now here's a look at the first official teaser for AquaDonk Side Pieces, arriving to our screens in 2022:

Here's a look at the overviews for the "long-form specials" (much better term, right?) coming from Metalocalypse and The Venture Bros, followed by a look back at the tweet from Publick sharing a look at the script cover to the second draft:

"Metalocalypse": From co-creators Brendon Small and Tommy Blancha, the film follows the power-hungry Tribunal as they unveil their secret and deadly "Falconback Project" against a backdrop of a world that is growing embattled in chaos with the menacing Doomstar breaching the Earth's atmosphere. Meanwhile, the mysterious and twisted descent of a band member threatens the future of Dethklok. Picking up directly after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth: Can Dethklok choose between their egos and the greater good of the world to embark on a gauntlet of dangers that will try their very souls and finally write the song that will be their salvation?

The Venture Bros.: From co-creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer, the long-form special focuses on Doc's latest invention and if it will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights. Meanwhile, Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them.