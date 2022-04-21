AquaDonk Side Pieces E04: The Mooninites Aren't Big Fans of Critics

We've reached the fourth day/episode of Matt Maiellaro & Dave Willis and Adult Swim's AquaDonk Side Pieces, bringing back Carl & Aqua Teen Hunger Force (Meatwad, Frylock, and Master Shake) to take on a number of very familiar and somewhat villainous faces. Well, it's mostly Carl because the boys are usually busy. Oh, and things don't usually go well for Carl. So far, Handbanana, The Broodwrap, and MC P Pants have entered the scene. So who do we have on tap to offer up their "big bad" goodness?

But before we get to that, just a reminder that the 10-episode series will be released daily on Adult Swim's YouTube channel at 12 pm. ET / 9 am PT. Or you can just check us out every day when we share each chapter, like today's fourth episode that sees the return of… The Mooninites! But as you're about to see in the following edition of Digital Death Cage, Samuel of the Cosmos' feelings on their "video game" Moon Master 9: Beware The Gorgotron aren't very good. And let's just say Ignignokt and Err don't take criticism well:

In the third episode, Carl's about to enroll in MC P Pants University to learn how to take advantage of the elderly and gain financial independence along the way.

Here's a look back to the epic second episode, as The Broodwrap reveals its ingredients to Carl. Monkey spunk! Demonic puss! No sun-dried tomatoes! And so much more…

And in the first short, Carl begs Frylock for help after Handbanana inserts a tracking chip in his neck. For some reason, we can't get images of The Suicide Squad out of our heads… and a confession? We checked to see if they were selling Carl's necklace (because Handbanana is hysterical). Here's a look:

And in the first official teaser for AquaDonk Side Pieces: Set at the Powerpuff Mall, Carl and Master Shake are security guards who take a break from stealing change from the fountain to check out the Breakie B breakdancing robot. But thanks to Cybernetic Ghost, they're about to learn how Breakie B will bring about the end of the world. If only CG can get through the metal detector…