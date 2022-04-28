AquaDonk Side Pieces Finale Finds Carl & Handbanana Taking a Dark Turn

As great as it's been to have Meatwad, Frylock, Master Shake, and Carl back in Adult Swim's "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" spinoff AquaDonk Side Pieces (from Matt Maiellaro & Dave Willis), we've unfortunately come to the end of their run (for now?). Over the course of the past nine chapters, we've had a chance to reconnect with Handbanana, The Broodwrap, MC P Pants, The Mooninites, Frat Aliens DP & Skeeter, Breakie B, The Plutonians (Oglethorpe & Emory), vampire slumlord Markula, Merlo the Magician & old sidekick Unbelievable Ron, and Happy Time Harry. So who gets the honor of ending things on a high note?

Yup, that's right! The return of… Handbanana?! But with Carl looking to take him to the vet to be neutered, spayed, and possibly put to sleep, things are looking to get really, really dark:

After a flashback to 2004 for a reminder of his unanswered fate, Episode 9 finds Harry finally returning home to end it all. But we're giving this bonus points because it also addresses a long-running question about ATHF. Why are their floors so explosive?

In the eighth episode, Merlo the Magician "recruits" Carl to help enact revenge against his old sidekick, Unbelievable Ron:

In yesterday's seventh episode The Plutonians (Oglethorpe & Emory) learn why the "slumlord" part of vampire slumlord Markula's title is ten times more dangerous than the "vampire" part as they go hunting for a new secret hideout:

With the sixth episode set at the Powerpuff Mall, Carl and Master Shake are security guards who take a break from stealing change from the fountain to check out the Breakie B breakdancing robot. But thanks to Cybernetic Ghost, they're about to learn how Breakie B will bring about the end of the world. If only CG can get past them and that damn metal detector…

In yesterday's fifth episode, Frat Aliens DP and Skeeter take their pledges to Earth on a mission of great importance… more alcohol. And honestly, what could go wrong when a punch of fraternity aliens try to grab some beer from a gas station in the middle of the night… right?

And in this edition of Digital Death Cage (aka Episode 4), Samuel of the Cosmos' feelings on The Mooninites' "video game" Moon Master 9: Beware The Gorgotron aren't very good. And let's just say Ignignokt and Err don't take criticism very well:

In the third episode of AquaDonk Side Pieces, Carl's about to enroll in MC P Pants University to learn how to take advantage of the elderly and gain financial independence along the way.

Here's a look back to the epic second episode, as The Broodwrap reveals its ingredients to Carl. Monkey spunk! Demonic puss! No sun-dried tomatoes! And so much more…

And in the first AquaDonk Side Pieces short, Carl begs Frylock for help after Handbanana inserts a tracking chip in his neck. For some reason, we can't get images of The Suicide Squad out of our heads… and a confession? We checked to see if they were selling Carl's necklace (because Handbanana is hysterical):