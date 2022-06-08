Arcane: Bridging The Rift Spotlights Series Origins; New Profile Icons

Even as production continues on the second season of the "League of Legends" animated series Arcane, the folks behind the streaming success story weren't going to let Geeked Week 2022 go by without making the presence known. First up, Netflix subscribers will definitely want to check out the new profile icons that are now available (more on that below). But first, as a way of helping fans pass the time until the series' return, the folks at Riot Games have put together the five-part behind-the-scenes series Arcane: Bridging The Rift. Taking viewers behind the scenes to show how the world came to life, the series isn't waiting to show off what it has to offer. Yup, we have a sneak preview waiting for you below.

Now here's a look at a preview of Arcane: Bridging The Rift, kicking off and dropping weekly on YouTube beginning Thursday, August 4th:

Riot Games + Fortiche = next level go inside the making of ARCANE with this exclusive moment from ARCANE: BRIDGING THE RIFT, an upcoming documentary series coming soon from Riot Games #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/SBBGRoVywD — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Every legend has a beginning, and it's not always where one would expect. Welcome to #BridgingTheRift, the story of how #Arcane came to be. Told in five parts every Thursday on @YouTube, beginning August 4. pic.twitter.com/S73rfwFcJs — Arcane (@arcaneshow) June 8, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover; and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation and suspenseful storytelling.