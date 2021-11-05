Arcane: Netflix Animated Series Releases Final Trailer, Key Art

Arcane, the new animated series spinoff of the League of Leagues video game, premieres this Saturday, November 6th, on Netflix. The game has always boasted unique character designs, weapons, and playsets that showed their unique personalities. The game always had impressive animated cutscenes and trailers but never any story content.

Now Arcane is correcting that situation. The new animated series has some impressively beautiful character designs and personalities. The set design and costumes are exquisite, the characters display nuance in subtle shifts in their facial expressions and body language. It also promises to fill in the lore of the world of League of Legends. At the heart of the series are two orphan sisters at the lower rungs of a society who raise to become fighters to take on the upper echelons of the social structure. Class warfare is the name of the day again, always a rich theme in Fantasy and Science Fiction.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Arcane | Final Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Svs_hl897c&t=1s)

As the synopsis goes, "'Arcane' dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech – a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover; and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as 'Arcane' brings life to the relationships that shape some of 'League of Legends' famous champions, including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game 'League of Legends', the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling."

The action-packed series features vibrant and immersive animation that will thrill audiences, both familiar and unfamiliar with League of Legends. From creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee, the series features voices from Hailee Steinfeld (Pitch Perfect 2, "Hawkeye") as Vi, Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead) as Jinx, Kevin Alejandro ("Arrow," "Lucifer") as Jayce, Katie Leung (The Harry Potter franchise) as Caitlyn, Jason Spisak ("Spider-Man") as Silco and more.

Arcane premieres on November 6th on Netflix in the US at 7 pm PST, 10 pm EST.