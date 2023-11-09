Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Arcane, geeked week, netflix, preview, season 2

Arcane Season 2 Drops November 2024; Steinfeld, Purnell, Leung Return

Christian Linke & Alex Yee, Netflix and Riot Games' Emmy Award-winning animated series Arcane will be back for Season 2 in November 2024.

Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent emphasizes the focus on quality over speed when producing the second season.

Production got underway on the second season, while the series would go on to an Emmy win for Best Animated Program.

Arcane Season 2 sees the return of Hailee Steinfeld as Vi, Ella Purnell as Jinx, and Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman - with additional voice cast members to be announced.

Earlier this year, a number of folks connected with the hit Emmy Award-winning animated series gave fans the heads-up that the second season of Christian Linke & Alex Yee and Riot Games' Arcane wouldn't be hitting this year. And now, thanks to Netflix's Geeked Week, we can confirm that's the case – with November 2024 officially locked in as the series' return month. Animated by Fortiche Productions, Arcane sees the return of Hailee Steinfeld as Vi, Ella Purnell as Jinx, and Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman – with additional voice cast members to be announced.

Here's a look at the teaser for the month reveal that was released confirming November 2024:

Arcane: The Road to Season 2

"I just watched the third episode of season 2 before my flight, so we're making progress on it. It is not ready yet, and there's two reasons for that. One, we want quality. We just don't want to rush," Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent shared earlier this year. And then there's the matter of the show's success, the level of which caught everyone by surprise. "Honestly, we didn't know if season 1 was gonna be a success. […] If I had known, we could have started season 2 way earlier. But we didn't know, so we kind of waited a bit. Now we're paying the price. So, it's unfortunately not going to be this year," Laurent added. Here's a look at the interview (kicking in at around the 18:20 mark):

Nearly two months after winning the Emmy Award for Best Animated Program and with production on the second season underway, the Arcane team honored the one-year anniversary of the hit animated series with a message to the fans:

Linke was in attendance during the September ceremony to receive their Emmy Award. "Thank you for this. It's a big deal for us as we come from video games. It's been amazing to see the world embrace our characters and our stories, so thanks to Netflix, who believed in us from the beginning; thanks to Riot Games, who worked on the whole IP… and to all the people that have been with our game and League of Legends for the last 12 years or so who helped make it as big as it is now," Linke said. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview for the first season of the Emmy Award-winning series:

Netflix's Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover, and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions, including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling.

