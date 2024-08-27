Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Arcane, netflix

Arcane Season 2 Spotlights Caitlyn in New Character Key Art Poster

Caitlyn gets the spotlight in a new poster for Christian Linke & Alex Yee's Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Arcane Season 2.

During the week of September 16th, Netflix's Geeked Week is going to offer viewers a ton of news, updates, and previews of what's to come for 2024 and beyond. We think we can safely say that will include a look at the second and final season of Christian Linke & Alex Yee and Riot Games' Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Arcane. Set to hit Netflix screens this November, the Emmy Award-winning animated series released a character profile key art poster of Ekko (Reed Shannon) that we were hoping would be the start of a series of posters. Well, it looks like we were right because we now have one spotlighting Katie Leung's Caitlyn – here's a look:

Netflix's Arcane: The Road to Season 2

Netflix's Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover, and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions, including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling. Animated by Fortiche Productions, Arcane also stars Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman, Elsa Davoine as Caitlyn, Reed Shannon as Ekko, Kevin Alejandro as Jayce, Brett Tucker as Singed, Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger, and Harry Lloyd as Viktor.

Without spoiling what you're about to see in this previously-released official clip from last month, but let's just say that we would definitely watch a spinoff with Ekko (Reed Shannon) and Heimerdinger (Mick Wingert) in some kind of "buddy cops" deal. We think you'll agree after you watch. Following that, we get to see the expression "Enemy of My Enemy" play out in a very interesting way…

And in this recent preview, we get a brutal and deadly reminder of the old adage, "Enemy of My Enemy…"

