Dan Da Dan Season 2 Key Art: Hit Anime Series Set for July 2025 Return

Dan Da Dan, the best new anime about UFOs, demons, and high school romance when your b***s are stolen, returns for Season 2 in July 2025.

This year's critically acclaimed, genre-defying anime series, DAN DA DAN, will return for Season 2 on Crunchyroll this July 2025 for the summer anime season. Season 2 of DAN DA DAN is set to launch into a new chapter following the shocking cliffhanger that capped off the first season. Or, you know, you could read the manga to find out what happens and get ahead of the anime and everyone who doesn't read the original manga of the anime series.

DAN DA DAN follows Momo, a high school girl from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult geek. The two of them started talking after Momo rescued Okarun from getting bullied. However, an argument ensues between them – Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts. To make each other believe in what they deny the existence of, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital known for its UFO sightings, and Okarun goes to a tunnel that is said to be haunted. In each place, they encounter overwhelming paranormal entities that defy comprehension. Amid trouble, Momo awakens her hidden power, and Okarun gains the power of a curse to challenge the paranormal entities! Could this be the start of a fateful romance as well!? Now begins a new story of occult battles and adolescence!

Based on the popular manga by Yukinobu Tatsu, DAN DA DAN is an electrifying, action-packed love letter to sci-fi and horror with the heart of a ruthlessly funny teen rom-com. The directorial debut from Fuga Yamashiro is the latest series from cutting-edge animation studio Science SARU (The Colors Within; Scott Pilgrim Takes Off) with pulse-pounding original music from Kensuke Ushio (Chainsaw Man).

The newly unveiled Season 2 announcement visual captures a sense of tension and unease, while the ominous presence of Evil Eye, fixated on Jiji standing at the center, commands attention with its unsettling gaze. The deep purple hues that fill the background heighten the anticipation of the intense and merciless battles that await Momo, Okarun, Jiji, and Turbo Granny. Adding to the intrigue, the artwork features portraits of renowned classical composers and a small kaiju, hinting at the bizarre and unpredictable adventures still to come in DAN DA DAN.

DAN DA DAN is streaming on Crunchyroll. If you haven't watched it by now, what's wrong with you?

