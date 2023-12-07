Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: archer, fx, hulu, preview, teaser

Archer Learns a Little Something About Burning Nipples: Finale Preview

With the finale event set for December 17th, Sterling learns something new about burning nipples in a teaser for FXX's Archer: Into the Cold.

Article Summary Sterling Archer confronts new challenges (like burning nipples) in the finale preview.

The United Nations forces The Agency into possible treason to stay operational.

Archer: Into the Cold finale airs December 17 on FXX and next day on Hulu.

Revisit memorable scenes with featurettes highlighting the show's iconic characters.

Okay, you know the deal. Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin), Lana (Aisha Tyler), and the rest of the gang from The Agency? Let's just say that things aren't looking too good for them – but it's not the normal mess that they usually find themselves in. The United Nations is shutting down the spy agencies it used to work with – meaning that if The Agency wants to keep operating, they'll be committing treason. But based on what you're about to see in the following teaser for FXX's Archer: Into the Cold: The Finale Event, even that won't be enough to stop them – and it looks like a little change might do them good. Well, except for Archer's burning nipples, that is…

Here's a look at the finale event teaser for Archer: Into the Cold: The Finale Event hitting FXX screens on Sunday, December 17th (and the following day on Hulu) – followed by a look back at the original teaser released during New York Comic Con 2023:

FX's Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. In season 14, Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn't so cut and dry.

And to help set the mood (since there's still a bit of a wait between now and December 17th), we have two previously released featurettes to pass along. In the first, we have a montage of 3-second clips from every episode leading into the final run. Following that, each of the folks that you've come to know & love gets summed up in one character-defining scene:

FXX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!