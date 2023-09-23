Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: archer, fx networks, FXX, preview, Season 14, trailer

Archer S14E06 Trailer: Sterling Has Odd Definition For "Concussion"

Sterling has a rather disturbing definition of what constitutes a concussion in the episode trailer for FXX's Archer S14E06 "Face Off."

If we're being honest, our previews for FXX's Archer Season 14 have been pretty bittersweet since the series returned, what with it being the final season and all. But that doesn't mean that we can't appreciate what we still have in front of us – in this case, an episode trailer for S14E06 "Face Off." As the team heads off to an exclusive resort to capture one of the world's most infamous & elusive drug kingpins (elusive because they will get plastic surgery to change their appearance on a regular basis), Lana's (Aisha Tyler) learning more and more that being in charge… well, it sucks. Oh, and Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin) has a very interesting definition of what constitutes a concussion…

Archer Season 14 Episode 6 "Face Off" Preview

Archer Season 14 Episode 6 "Face Off": Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) tries to find an elusive villain at an exclusive resort, while Lana (Aisha Tyler) learns some explosive truths about running a spy agency. Written by Matt Roller, here's a look at the episode trailer – followed by a look back at the official trailer for the final season:

During an interview with ScreenRant from earlier this year, series star Chris Parnell (Cyril Figgis) discussed how the series shifted its focus & approach during Season 13 in light of the passing of the great Jessica Walters (Malory Archer). "I think you got a pretty good sense of the big shift that happened with season 13 without Mallory around, sadly, without Jessica," Parnell shared. And then he followed that up with an unexpected revelation about the animated series' future. "But yeah, I think it's gonna be more of us doing spy stuff, but we've just started recording season 14, so it remains to be seen what else is gonna happen," Parnell added.

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The 13th season also featured the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).

