Archer Season 13 Finale Promo Previews The Agency/Fabian Face-Off

Though it still feels like it returned to us only a week or so ago, next week actually brings the Season 13 finale of FXX's Archer. And would you be surprised to learn that the fate of Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin), Lana (Aisha Tyler), and the rest of our fam at The Agency comes down to this final episode? Yeah, it shouldn't. But after the court hearing goes in Lana's favor, our gang ends up teaming with/working for CIA agent Slater (Christian Slater). Their common objective? Infiltrate Manatina and take out Fabian (Kayvan Novak)… for good. Considering the team have an entire season's worth of issues still to vent, we're not sure we would want to be Fabian right about now…

So with that in mind, here's a look at the trailer for the Mark Ganek-written FXX's Archer S13E08 "Dough, Ray, and Me":

And in honor of the late, great Jessica Walter, here's a look at 12-seasons-worth of the best of Malory Archer:

And here's a look back at what FXX is billing as the long-running series' ten best villains… let us know in the comments section below if you agree/disagree or if anyone was left out:

For a very special (and abbreviated) look back at the past 12+ seasons, here's a compilation video comprised of three seconds from every episode of the long-running animated series so far:

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The upcoming season also features the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).