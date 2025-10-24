Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: arkham, Batman

Arkham Series Not Currently in Development: "Just Didn't Work": Gunn

DC Studios' James Gunn shared that an Arkham Asylum series "isn’t something that is being developed by anyone right now."

It was back in 2022 when filmmaker Matt Reeves confirmed that his previously announced "The Batman" spinoff series focusing on Gotham City PD was on hold and that a series focusing on Arkham Asylum had "evolved" out of it. When Reeves' spinoff project was still focusing on the GCPD, Terence Winter was set to write and executive produce, but Winter would end up departing months later over creative differences. From there, Joe Barton (Giri/Haji) was brought on to tackle the project, but Barton would depart the project when the focus shifted to Arkham Asylum. In October 2022, it was reported that Antonio Campos (HBO's The Staircase) had boarded the project as its new writer, to direct several episodes, and serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Jumping ahead to December 2023, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn was asked if the series was always planned to be a DCU series. "Yes. It was one of the first pitches we bought when Peter [Safran] and I came onboard. I don't know the permutations it went through before that time," Gunn shared, noting "it wasn't changed" in another response. Our theory at the time was that if Gunn & DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran were pitched the series at the start of their run, Gunn may not have been aware of what went on with the project before that time, meaning the decision to shift directions on the project from "The Batman" universe to DCU could've been made prior to Gunn and Safran getting involved.

After some fans asked for further clarity – with one fan claiming a contradiction between two of his previous comments – Gunn added, "When I made the announcement back in January, it wasn't proposed to us yet. Yet it was one of the first projects pitched to us. Only [James] Mangold's 'Swamp Thing' and a couple other things were pitched before that. How do you see that as contradictory?"

Since then, HBO and DC Studios' The Penguin has won big with fans and critics alike, helping cement television's strong role in Reeves' overall vision for his "The Batman" universe. Both Reeves and Showrunner Lauren LeFranc have gone on the record in the past with their interest in looking to explore more characters in a series format, so could that mean an "Arkham" revival? If it does, don't expect it anytime soon. Though not willing to tag it as dead, Gunn shared during an interview with YouTuber BobaTalks (which you can check out above) that the project "isn't something that is being developed… right now." As for its chances in the future, Gunn added, "Hope sure. But that isn't something that is being developed by anyone right now. You know, it just didn't work."

