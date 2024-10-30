Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: arnold schwarzenegger, donald trump, fubar, kamala harris

Arnold Schwarzenegger Endorses VP Kamala Harris, Calls Out Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger (FUBAR) posted his official endorsement of VP Kamala Harris earlier today, explaining why Trump isn't the answer.

When we last checked in on how things were going with Netflix and series creator Nick Santora's (Reacher, Prison Break) Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring comedy-action series FUBAR, Schwarzenegger was letting the world know that his pacemaker surgery wouldn't keep him from being "The Biggest Action Figure in The World" – literally (more on that below). But with less than a week to go until voters in the U.S. have to make the choice between Vice-President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, Schwarzenegger is making it clear who he wants in The White House – VP Harris.

Though noting that he wasn't impressed by either party, it's Trump's inability to build a coalition and his continued unsubstantiated attacks on the results of the 2020 election and the nation that were major factors in his endorsement decision. "Because rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets. To someone like me who talks to people all over the world and still knows America is the shining city on a hill, calling America a trash can for the world is so unpatriotic, it makes me furious," Schwarzenegger wrote at one point. "And I will always be an American before I am a Republican. That's why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz."

Here's a look at Schwarzenegger's post from earlier today, where he offered VP Harris and Gov. Walz his endorsement and explained why he's choosing not to vote for Trump – followed by the complete text of his post.

I don't really do endorsements. I'm not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don't trust most politicians. I also understand that people want to hear from me because I am not just a celebrity, I am a former Republican Governor. My time as Governor taught me to love policy and ignore politics. I'm proud of the work I did to help clean up our air, create jobs, balance the budget, make the biggest infrastructure investment in state history, and take power from the politicians and give it back to the people when it comes to our redistricting process and our primaries in California. That's policy. It requires working with the other side, not insulting them to win your next election, and I know it isn't sexy to most people, but I love it when I can help make people's lives better with policies, like I still do through my institute at USC, where we fight for clean air and stripping the power from the politicians who rig the system against the people. Let me be honest with you: I don't like either party right now. My Republicans have forgotten the beauty of the free market, driven up deficits, and rejected election results. Democrats aren't any better at dealing with deficits, and I worry about their local policies hurting our cities with increased crime. It is probably not a surprise that I hate politics more than ever, which, if you are a normal person who isn't addicted to this crap, you probably understand. I want to tune out. But I can't. Because rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets. To someone like me who talks to people all over the world and still knows America is the shining city on a hill, calling America is a trash can for the world is so unpatriotic, it makes me furious. And I will always be an American before I am a Republican. That's why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. I'm sharing it with all of you because I think there are a lot of you who feel like I do. You don't recognize our country. And you are right to be furious. For decades, we've talked about the national debt. For decades, we've talked about comprehensive immigration reform that secures the border while fixing our broken immigration system. And Washington does nothing. The problems just keep rolling, and we all keep getting angrier, because the only people that benefit from problems aren't you, the people. The only people that benefit from this crap are the politicians who prefer having talking points to win elections to the public service that will make Americans' lives better. It is a just game to them. But it is life for my fellow Americans. We should be pissed! But a candidate who won't respect your vote unless it is for him, a candidate who will send his followers to storm the Capitol while he watches with a Diet Coke, a candidate who has shown no ability to work to pass any policy besides a tax cut that helped his donors and other rich people like me but helped no one else else, a candidate who thinks Americans who disagree with him are the bigger enemies than China, Russia, or North Korea – that won't solve our problems. It will just be four more years of bullshit with no results that makes us angrier and angrier, more divided, and more hateful. We need to close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won't do that. He will divide, he will insult, he will find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been, and we, the people, will get nothing but more anger. That's enough reason for me to share my vote with all of you. I want to move forward as a country, and even though I have plenty of disagreements with their platform, I think the only way to do that is with Harris and Walz. Vote this week. Turn the page and put this junk behind us. And even if you disagree with me, vote, because that's what we do as Americans. http://vote.org

"Season 2 is bananas. We're coming up with some real fun surprises for FUBAR fans in Season 2, for sure," Santora shared with the streaming service regarding what's to come. In the second season, The Brunner family will face "a million things they're going to have to deal with" – including analyst Tina (Aparna Brielle) secretly working undercover. "In Season 2, we're going to go in knowing there might be a rat in the kitchen. And what are they going to do about that?" Did we mention that a whole lot of agents – including Schwarzenegger's Luke Brunner and Monica Barbaro's Emma (Monica Barbaro) have now been exposed? "They're in deep dog doo-doo, for sure. They're in trouble," Santora added.

A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement (Schwarzenegger) discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action, and humor. Joining Schwarzenegger for the first season of the comedy/action streaming series are Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris, Fabiana Udenio, and Gabriel Luna. Nick Santora serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Schwarzenegger also executive producing. FUBAR is also executive produced by Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale, and Bill Bost, alongside Skydance's David Ellison and Dana Goldberg.

