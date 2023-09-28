Posted in: Fox, Netflix, TV | Tagged: arrested development, fox, Henry Wrinkler, Mitchell Hurwitz, netflix

Arrested Development: Henry Winkler On Barry Zuckerkorn's Popularity

Henry Winkler reflects on his unexpected, lasting legacy as the lecherous Barry Zuckerkorn on the Fox/Netflix series Arrested Development.

Henry Winkler has had one of the most enduring careers in Hollywood, building a successful career long after he hung up his jacket as The Fonz on Happy Days. One of his biggest signature roles came in the form of the lecherous Bluth family lawyer Barry Zuckerkorn in the Fox/Netflix comedy Arrested Development. The actor posted on social media that Barry was initially a short-term character before taking on a life of his own, appearing in 32 of the series' 84 episodes and making his debut in the season one episode "In God We Trust."

"I was supposed to be on 1 or 2 episodes of [Arrested Development]; I stayed 5 years. Right off the bat, I improvised: Sitting with the Bluths, on the table were pastries. I slowly moved them to the edge and let them fall into my briefcase. Preorder #BeingHenry," the actor and producer wrote, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo with the late Jessica Walter. He's currently promoting his latest memoir Being Henry. Created by Mitchell Hurwitz, Arrested Development premiered on Fox in 2003 and ran for three seasons until its cancellation in 2005. Eight years later, Netflix picked up the series and produced a fourth season in 2013. Due to scheduling issues with the busier cast, the season became a more serialized format with multiple scenes repeated and overlapping in a Rashomon-type point-of-view storytelling.

A fifth season was released in 2018 with greater involvement from the cast in a more traditional setting consistent with its time on Fox. Marred by the controversy surrounding the alleged impropriates against star Jeffrey Tambor (George Bluth), rumored toxicity on set, combined with lackluster reception, led to its end. The series also starred Jason Bateman (Michael Bluth), Michael Cera (George Michael Bluth), Walter (Lucille Bluth) Portia de Rossi (Lindsay Bluthe Fünke), Will Arnett (Gob Bluth), Alia Shawkat (Mae "Maeby" Fünke), Tony Hale (Buster Bluth), and David Cross (Tobias Fünke). Winkler had a recurring role in the Netflix animated series Human Resources and starred in the HBO series Barry opposite Bill Hader. Being Henry: The Fonz…and Beyond is available on October 31st. You can pre-order here.

