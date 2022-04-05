Barry: HBO Shares Season 3 Official Trailer, S03E01-S03E04 Overviews

With less than three weeks to go until co-creators, executive producers, directors & writers Bill Hader (NBC's Saturday Night Live) and Alec Berg's (Silicon Valley) HBO series Barry kicks off the first of its eight-episode third season, viewers are being treated to a better look at the fallout from Season 2. But it's not just an official trailer that's waiting for you below. Once you're done checking that out, keep going for a chance to see what's in store for the first four episodes with a look at the official overviews. And if there's one thing to take away from all of it, it's that Barry is going to have a lot more of his past that he's going to have to confront…

Here's a look at the official trailer for HBO's Barry, set to return for its third season on Sunday, April 24, at 10 pm ET/PT (and available to stream on HBO Max):

Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry (Hader) is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren't the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice. Season 3, Episode 1: "forgiving jeff": As an increasingly desperate Barry (Bill Hader) searches the dark web for jobs, Sally (Sarah Goldberg), now the creator and star of her own show, begins to feel the pressures of success. Meanwhile, Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan) braves his first big test in interrogation, and Gene (Henry Winkler) ruminates over Fuches' (Stephen Root) crushing reveal. Written by Alec Berg & Bill Hader; Directed by Bill Hader Season 3, Episode 2: "limonada": Barry (Bill Hader) learns the extent of Gene's (Henry Winkler) storied Hollywood history. Then, Cristobal (Michael Irby) and Hank (Anthony Carrigan) face a major setback when Cristobal's (Irby) father-in-law Fernando (Miguel Sandoval) unexpectedly arrives in LA looking to take out the Chechens – and bring Cristobal home. Written by Alec Berg & Bill Hader; Directed by Bill Hader Season 3, Episode 3: "ben mendelsohn": As Barry (Bill Hader) and Gene (Henry Winkler) take on new opportunities, Sally (Sarah Goldberg) prepares for her first press junket – and Katie (Elsie Fisher) shares her concerns. With the Bolivians still in heavy pursuit, Hank (Anthony Carrigan) reaches out to Fuches (Stephen Root) while Cristobal (Michael Irby) pitches a new tactic to Fernando (Miguel Sandoval). Written by Emma Barrie; Directed by Alec Berg Season 3, Episode 4: "all the sauces": Desperate to solve his Bolivian problem, Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan) turns to Barry (Bill Hader) with a plan. Meanwhile, Fuches (Stephen Root) returns to LA with a vengeance, Sally (Sarah Goldberg) celebrates the premiere of her show, and Gene (Henry Winkler) scrambles to skip town – only to be bombarded with reasons to stay. Written by Jason Kim; Directed by Alec Berg

The Emmy nominated & winning cast include Stephen Root (HBO's Perry Mason) as Monroe Fuches, Barry's former handler currently in hiding; Sarah Goldberg (Hindsight) as Sally, Barry's girlfriend in the midst of launching her first TV series; Anthony Carrigan (Gotham) as Noho Hank, head of the Chechen mob in LA; and Emmy-winner Henry Winkler (Arrested Development) as Gene Cousineau, Barry's former acting teacher who is in mourning over the loss of his girlfriend Detective Janice Moss. Returning for season three as a cast regular is Sarah Burns (HBO's Enlightened) as Detective Mae Dunn. Returning recurring cast includes D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place) as Natalie Greer and Michael Irby (HBO's True Detective; Mayans M.C.) as Cristobal. Created, written, and directed by Berg & Hader, the duo also executive produce alongside Aida Rodgers & Liz Sarnoff; with Julie Camino producing. Additional writers for the series' third season include Sarnoff, Emma Barrie, Jason Kim, Emily Heller, and Duffy Boudreau.