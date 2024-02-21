Posted in: CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: arrow, arrowverse, grant gustin, stephen amell, The Flash

Arrowverse Reunion Sees Stephen Amell Checking In with Grant Gustin

Stephen Amell (Arrow) checked in with Arrowverse mate Grant Gustin (The Flash) to support Gustin's Broadway debut in Water for Elephants.

Article Summary Stephen Amell visits Grant Gustin as Gustin rehearses for Broadway's 'Water for Elephants'.

Amell and Gustin show ongoing support for each other post-Arrowverse careers.

Gustin commemorates a significant date in 'The Flash' history coinciding with his Broadway move.

2017's 'The Once and Future Flash' episode features a pivotal moment in Arrowverse lore.

While we will always think of Stephen Amell & Grant Gustin as Oliver Queen from Arrow and Barry Allen from The Flash, respectively, we can't expect them to spend their entire careers in the Arrowverse. In fact, both made headlines over the past few weeks, with Amell locking down the lead role for the pilot for the upcoming spinoff series Suits: L.A. Meanwhile, Gustin is set to play Jake Jankowski beginning next month in the Imperial Theater's production of Water for Elephants. But even though they're no longer spending their days in spandex -slinging arrows and tapping into the Speed Force throughout the Arrowverse – doesn't mean that they're not out there supporting one another. In this instance, it's Amell swinging by NYC to drop in on Gustin as rehearsals for next month's opening night roll on…

"Pretty proud of my guy," read the caption to Amell's Instagram post, which also includes a look at the duo posing by a picture of Gustin from the production – here's a look:

The Flash: Grant Gustin Didn't Forget This Month's Important Date

"Did someone say it's February 3rd 2024….?" Gustin began the caption to his Instagram post from earlier this month, sharing a look at himself behind the scenes and in costume for the game-changing episode. "Thanks for reminding me this is a special Flash day. So crazy it ended up being such a big day for me in real life as we move into The Imperial and start our Broadway journey."

In 2017's S03E19: "The Once and Future Flash" (directed by series star Tom Cavanagh and written by Carina Adly MacKenzie), Gustin's Barry Allen heads to the future in an effort to learn Savitar's identity. Instead, what he encountered was a future version of his life where he and a number of those he loves aren't exactly doing too well. Cisco (Carlos Valdes) suffered a major loss at the "hands" of Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) – who now resides in Iron Heights. Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) has a shattered spin, left in a cationic state, and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) is weighed down by his depression. And then there's Future Barry (Gustin) – a recluse who haunts S.T.A.R. labs alone. Thankfully, our Barry was able to rally the troops to save Central City before he headed back with a lead from Future Barry on how to solve his Savitar problem.

