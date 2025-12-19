Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: assassin's creed

Assassin's Creed: Laura Marcus Joins Netflix, Ubisoft Series Adapt

Netflix and Showrunners Roberto Patino and David Wiener's Assassin's Creed has cast Laura Marcus (Death by Lightning) as a series regular.

The live-action adaptation is helmed by showrunners Roberto Patino and David Wiener

Series explores the secret war between factions battling over mankind’s future and free will

Cast includes Toby Wallace, Lola Petticrew, and Zachary Hart; characters are distinct from game

We got some additional casting news for Netflix, Ubisoft, and Showrunners Roberto Patino (DMZ, Westworld, Sons of Anarchy) and David Wiener's (Halo, Homecoming, The Killing) live-action adaptation of the bestselling video game franchise Assassin's Creed to pass along. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Laura Marcus (Death by Lightning, Sunrise on the Reaping) has joined as a series regular, with production set to get underway in Italy sometime next year. The high-octane thriller focuses on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind's future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will. The upcoming streaming series will follow its characters (reportedly distinct from those in the video games) across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity's destiny. Marcus joins a cast that also includes Toby Wallace (Euphoria), Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing), and Zachary Hart (Slow Horses), though no details on her character were released.

"We've been fans of Assassin's Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin's Creed opens to us," shared Wiener and Patino in a joint statement over the summer, when the news was first announced. "Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story – about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance. But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it's about what we stand to lose as a species when those connections break. We've got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we're committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet."

