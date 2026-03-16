Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: assassin's creed

Assassin's Creed: Rapace, Bedia, Harris, Invernizzi Join Series Cast

Noomi Rapace, Ramzy Bedia, Sean Harris & Corrado Invernizzi have joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming live-action Assassin's Creed series.

Article Summary Noomi Rapace, Ramzy Bedia, Sean Harris, and Corrado Invernizzi join Netflix's Assassin's Creed series cast.

The show explores a secret war over humanity’s future, set across pivotal historical events.

Characters will be new to the Assassin's Creed universe, not directly from the video game series.

DMZ and Westworld’s Roberto Patino and Halo’s David Wiener lead as showrunners with production underway.

We've got some new casting news to pass along if you've been waiting on an update on Netflix, Ubisoft, and Showrunners Roberto Patino (DMZ, Westworld, Sons of Anarchy) and David Wiener's (Halo, Homecoming, The Killing) Assassin's Creed. The streaming service announced that Noomi Rapace (Lamb, Prometheus), Ramzy Bedia (Of Money and Blood, Haunted Minds), Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible, The Stranger), and Corrado Invernizzi (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Ford v Ferrari) have joined the series in recurring roles, though no details on their roles were released.

The high-octane thriller focuses on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind's future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will. The upcoming streaming series will follow its characters (reportedly distinct from those in the video games) across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity's destiny.

They join a cast that includes Toby Wallace (Euphoria), Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing), Zachary Hart (Slow Horses), Laura Marcus (Death by Lightning, Sunrise on the Reaping), and Tanzyn Crawford (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms). Filmmaker Johan Renck (HBO's award-winning Chernobyl) will be at the helm, with production reportedly underway.

"We've been fans of Assassin's Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin's Creed opens to us," shared Wiener and Patino in a joint statement over the summer, when the news was first announced. "Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story – about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance. But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it's about what we stand to lose as a species when those connections break. We've got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we're committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet."

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