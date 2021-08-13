Atlanta Seasons 3/4: FX Networks Updates Prod on Donald Glover Series

During FX Networks' TCA presentation on Friday morning, Chairman John Landgraf offered an update on the third and fourth seasons of Donald Glover's Emmy Award-winning series Atlanta. After a production shutdown in March 2020, filming resumed at the start of the year on Season 3 and 4, with the third season expected in early 2022. "We haven't locked down the scheduling for season 3 yet as it just finished shooting—it's shot primarily in Europe," Landgraf explained. "It's in post-production and it's a lengthy post-production process and part of that is because they're currently in production of season 4 in Atlanta. All the scripts for that season have been written and I absolutely adore the scripts for both seasons."

But a definite return date is coming soon, with Landgraf adding, "The reason I can't lock down a date right now is that it's being driven by Donald Glover and Hiro Morai's schedule and availability and the length of post, both for season 3 while in the process of producing season 4. I did list it as one of the things coming back in the first half of 2022, that is our anticipation. I think we'll be able to lock down an actual date for 3 and maybe for both cycles within the next couple of months."

Earlier this year, Gover made a major creative career move, announcing he would be teaming with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) for Amazon Prime's reboot of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Shortly after, Glover signed a reportedly "multiple-year, eight-figure overall deal" with Amazon that includes a content channel where Glover could showcase his work as well as the works of others (with Atlanta writer and producer Stephen Glover also signing an overall deal with Amazon). Glover is reportedly looking to develop and executive produce a potential series called Hive from writer Janine Nabers (Watchmen, Away), which is said to "revolve around a Beyonce-like figure."

