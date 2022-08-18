Avalon Series Teams Neve Campbell, Michael Connelly, David E. Kelley

Apparently, Neve Campbell, author Michael Connelly, and David E. Kelley (Big Sky, Big Little Lies) enjoyed their time together on Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer so much that they're heading to ABC for the new drama Avalon, based on Connelly's short story. With Avalon executive producer Ross Fineman, A+E Studios & 20th Television also on board, the series (according to Deadline Hollywood's exclusive reporting) "takes place in the city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where L.A. Sheriff's Department Detective Nicole "Nic" Searcy (Campbell) heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island."

And we also have an official character loglin for Campbell's Nic Searcy: "Campbell's Nic is the lone detective assigned to the LA County Sheriff's substation on Catalina Island. Somewhat inscrutable, Nic isn't easily intimidated and holds firm to her morals. Ironically, her strong moral compass is what got her banished to Catalina's biggest city, Avalon. It's a gig no career-driven LA cop wants, but Nic soon discovers her valuable detective skills are needed more on Avalon than she could have imagined." Created and executive produced by Kelley (who wrote the pilot episode) and Connelly, the project received a straight-to-series order from the network. Dana Calvo will serve as an executive producer alongside Fineman of Fineman Entertainment and Barry Jossen & Tana Jamieson for A+E Studios. A+E Studios and 20th Television will co-produce the series. With the series order recently confirmed, no additional details on production start or timelines were provided.