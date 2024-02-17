Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: avatar, netflix, preview, The Last Airbender, trailer

Avatar: The Last Airbender Star "Disappointed" by 2010 Shyamalan Film

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender cast members shared their thoughts on M. Night Shyamalan's 2010 film adaptation of the animated series.

Kiawentiio asserts that the 2010 adaptation failed the animated series, aiming to honor it now.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee criticizes the casting in the 2010 film but sees the new series as more inclusive.

Daniel Dae Kim respects Shyamalan's efforts but believes the Netflix adaptation suits the current era.

Before Netflix and Showrunner Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) began their journey to bring the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender to live-action series life… there was that other adaptation. M. Night Shyamalan's (Unbreakable, The Sixth Sense) 2010 big-screen take on the animated series wasn't well-received – and that's being kind. Some of the criticisms leveled against it include the "whitewashing" of characters when it came to casting, the quality of the film's visual effects, and Shyamalan's overall approach to the story. During this week's Los Angeles premiere, several members of the cast were asked for their thoughts on the film and if it had an impact on how they approached their series.

"I did watch it once, and as a fan, I think alongside all other fans, I was disappointed. But I think it's a good way to see what we don't want to do. This cartoon has this amazing storyline; we tried to give it the live-action it deserves," shared Kiawentiio (Katara) with The Hollywood Reporter during the red-carpet event at the Egyptian Theater.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Uncle Iroh) shared, "I did watch it, you know? It's been dragged through the mud a lot, and I get it; as a fan, I understand it. The casting is something that didn't sit well with me either, and it was painful in that sense. Not that the actors were bad, I'm not saying that. Nobody sets off to do a bad adaptation, nobody sets off to offend an entire fan base, but I think decisions were made that didn't quite sit well. Now knowing more and being in the age that we're at right now in terms of representation, diversity, and inclusivity, we were able to inhabit the world properly in that sense."

But Daniel Dae Kim (Fire Lord Ozai) views the film through a different lens. "I did see it. I have a lot of respect for M. Night Shyamalan. He assembled a great group of actors, many of whom are household names today. I think there's a time and a place for every kind of iteration of a show…This is the right 'Avatar' for right now," he explained. Here's a look back at the official trailer and overview for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series, set to hit screens on February 22, 2024:

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.

Here's a Look at Who's Who in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender

Along with Gordon Cormier (Aang), Kiawentiio (Katara), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Dallas Liu (Zuko), Elizabeth Yu (Azula), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Iroh), Daniel Dae Kim (Fire Lord Ozai), Maria Zhang (Suki), Tamlyn Tomita (Yukari), Yvonne Chapman (Avatar Kyoshi), and Casey Camp-Horinek (Gran Gran), here's a look back at the rest of the full cast, as well as who they will be portraying & their position in the upcoming series:

**Water Tribe**

Amber Midthunder (she/her; Prey, Roswell) as Princess Yue: The compassionate spiritual leader of the Northern Water Tribe.

A Martinez (he/him; Cowboy Bebop, Ambulance) as Pakku: The veteran waterbending master of the Northern Water Tribe and a fierce defender of their traditions.

Irene Bedard (she/her; Pocahontas, The Stand) as Yagoda: An empathetic healer who serves as a role model for her tribe's female waterbenders.

Joel Oulette (he/him; Trickster, Ruby and the Well) as Hahn: A strong and skilled warrior with an unwavering loyalty to his tribe.

Nathaniel Arcand (he/him; Heartland, FBI: Most Wanted) as Chief Arnook: Father to Princess Yue and the respected leader of their tribe.

Meegwun Fairbrother (he/him; Burden of Truth, Mohawk Girls) as Avatar Kuruk: A previous Avatar with a haunted past.

**Earth Kingdom**

Arden Cho (she/her; Partner Track) as June: A tough and persistent bounty hunter known for her ruthless efficiency.

Utkarsh Ambudkar (he/him; Ghosts, World's Best) as King Bumi: The ancient and mercurial ruler of the Earth Kingdom city of Omashu.

Danny Pudi (he/him; Mythic Quest, Corner Office) as the Mechanist: An eccentric inventor and engineer who's doing his best to raise his son in a war-torn world.

Lucian-River Chauhan (he/him, Encounter, Heartland) as Teo: The idealistic and high-flying son of the Mechanist.

James Sie (he/him; Stillwater) as the Cabbage Merchant: A long-suffering vegetable vendor in Omashu.

**Fire Nation**

Momona Tamada (she/her; Secret Headquarters, One: Thunder God's Tale) as Ty Lee: An energetic and upbeat teen and one of Princess Azula's best friends.

Thalia Tran (she/her; Raya and the Last Dragon, Little) as Mai: An unflappable and deadpan teen who, along with Ty Lee, is one of Princess Azula's closest allies.

Ruy Iskandar (he/him; Yes Day, Benders) as Lt. Jee: The first officer of Prince Zuko's ship.

Hiro Kanagawa (he/him; Altered Carbon, The Man in the High Castle) as Fire Lord Sozin: The ruthless and ambitious previous ruler of the Fire Nation and grandfather of Fire Lord Ozai.

C.S. Lee (he/him; Dexter, Warrior) as Avatar Roku: A wise and benevolent past Avatar from the Fire Nation.

François Chau (he/him; The Expanse, American Gigolo) as The Great Sage: The venerated spiritual leader of the Fire Nation and guardian of Avatar Roku's shrine.

Ryan Mah (he/him; The Good Doctor, Snowpiercer) as Lt. Dang: Commander Zhao's second-in-command.

**Spirit World**

George Takei (he/him; Star Trek, Resident Alien) as the voice of Koh: An ancient, predatory spirit.

Randall Duk Kim (he/him; Kung Fu Panda, John Wick) as the voice of Wan Shi Tong: Appears in the form of a giant owl and is also known as the Spirit of Knowledge.

