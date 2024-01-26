Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: babylon 5, babylon 5: the road home, j. michael straczynski, jms

Babylon 5: J. Michael Straczynski on "Astonishing" 30th Anniversary

Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski posted a message honoring the 30th anniversary of the series debut, "Midnight on the Firing Line."

It's funny (in a good way) the way "geek time" works sometimes. Only five months ago, we were celebrating the official return of J. Michael Straczynski's (JMS) beloved franchise with the release of the animated film Babylon 5: The Road Home. Today, we're going back 30 years to honor where it all began – with January 26, 1994's S01E01: "Midnight on the Firing Line" (directed by Richard Compton and written by J. Michael Straczynski). "Thirty years ago today, 'Babylon 5' began its series run with the episode 'Midnight on the Firing Line,' which is where we were and what we felt at the time: this was make-it-or-break-it time. Could we make a five-year arc work? Would it endure? And now, here we are. Astonishing," JMS shared with the fandom in honor of the special day.

Here's a look at JMS's tweet from earlier this evening – followed by a look back at the return of the franchise in animated film form – with hope for even more on the horizon:

Thirty years ago today, BABYLON 5 began its series run with the episode Midnight on the Firing Line, which is where we were and what we felt at the time: this was make-it-or-break-it time. Could we make a five year arc work? Would it endure? And now, here we are. Astonishing. pic.twitter.com/TneOs4e7oI — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) January 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Babylon 5: The Road Home – What Else You Need to Know

Continuing the storyline from the 1990s, the animated film offers fans the chance to travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan (voiced by Bruce Boxleitner) as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way, he reunites with some familiar faces while discovering new cosmic revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe.

Returning from the original series are Bruce Boxleitner as John Sheridan, Claudia Christian as Susan Ivanova, Peter Jurasik as Londo Mollari, Bill Mumy as Lennier, Tracy Scoggins as Elizabeth Lochley, and Patricia Tallman as Lyta Alexander. In addition, the animated feature also sees Paul Guyet as Zathras and Jeffery Sinclair, Anthony Hansen as Michael Garibaldi, Mara Junot as Reporter and Computer Voice, Phil LaMarr as Dr. Stephen Franklin, Piotr Michael as David Sheridan, Andrew Morgado as G'Kar, and Rebecca Riedy as Delenn.

JMS penned the film and executive produced, with Matt Peters (Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons) directing. Rick Morales serves as supervising producer, with Sam Register serving as the executive producer on the Warner Bros. Animation & Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment animated feature.

