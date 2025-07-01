Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: godzilla, Tamashii Nations

Tamashii Debuts New S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla vs. Biollante Figure

The legacy of Godzilla continues to cone to life with Tamashii Nations as they debut new S.H.MonsterArts figures

Article Summary Tamashii Nations unveils a new S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla figure from Godzilla vs. Biollante.

This updated figure features a darker deco inspired by the film’s nighttime battle scenes.

Includes a unique poster accessory and the signature articulation S.H.MonsterArts is known for.

Pre-orders for the Godzilla vs. Biollante Movie Graphic Plus figure launch in February 2026.

In Godzilla vs. Biollante, the King of the Monsters faces off against a truly unique enemy: a massive, genetically engineered plant-beast hybrid. The film continues the storyline of the Heisei era, following the aftermath of The Return of Godzilla (1984). Scientists create a new monster, known as Biollante, by combining the DNA of the King of the Monsters with that of a rose and a human girl's consciousness. This brilliant idea only leads to the tragic and grotesque creature, as Godzilla emerges once again to take down the wicked creation. Tamashii Nations is now bringing the King to life with a brand new S.H.MonsterArts figure.

This figure is based on the previous 2021 item but will now have an updated deco of the original movie. This darker body color will help reflect the nighttime battle scene from the film, and a special poster accessory will be included to display alongside the King of the Monsters. This figure beautifully captures the beginning of the Heisei era of Godzilla films and is fully articulated and ready for action. Pre-orders for the Tamashii Nations Godzilla vs. Biollante Movie Graphic Plus MonsterArts figure are set to release in Janruary 2026, and pre-orders will arrive soon.

S.H.MonsterArts This time, we will focus on the King of Monsters, Godzilla, and develop a new series based on the common concept of "unified package design," "paper craft with poster art design included," and "reinterpreted color specifications based on images from the movie. The new series will be developed based on the common concept of "unified package design," "paper craft with poster art design included," and "coloring specifications reinterpreting images from the movie."

"The first figure to be released in the series is Godzilla (1989), which appeared in "Godzilla vs. Biollante," the first Godzilla movie released in the Heisei era. It is based on the 2021 item" S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla (1989)," which was released under the prototype, coloring, and modeling production by Yuji Sakai, a leading expert in Godzilla modeling, and retains the flexible movable range of the tail and other features."

