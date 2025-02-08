Posted in: BBC, streaming, TV | Tagged: BAFTA, baftas, david tennant

BAFTAs Host David Tennant Has "No Idea" in New Awards Show Promo

BAFTAs host David Tennant (Doctor Who, Good Omens, Rivals) has a confession to make in a new promo for the awards ceremony.

If we're being honest? If David Tennant (Doctor Who, Good Omens, Rivals) wasn't hosting the 2025 EE BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Film Awards, we would probably be checking out who won on social media – that's how much of a difference an excellent host can make when it comes to interest in an awards show. Returning to host the 78th edition on February 16th, Tennant starred in a promo that was released today to let everyone know that they can check out the BAFTAs on BBC One and Player (and on BritBox internationally) beginning at 7 pm GMT. Of course, Tennant has a little fun in the clip below – pulling back the curtain to let us know that he didn't have the exact details of the ceremony when he filmed the promo but directed us to where on the screen they would be adding that info once it was all official.

Here's a look at Tennant's promo from earlier today – well, it was posted earlier today (as Tennant makes clear):

We have an idea 💡 Join us, and host David Tennant next week, for the EE BAFTA Films Awards 2025. Tune in Sunday 16 February 7pm GMT on BBC One and iPlayer to celebrate another spectacular year in film 🎬#EEBAFTAs #DavidTennant #BAFTA pic.twitter.com/5j4pnPFWxV — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 8, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"When they asked me back, I thought, "Really? Are you sure?;" Tennant joked during his interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the hosting gig, though being the ringmaster for one the film industry's biggest nights wasn't originally on his radar. "It's quite curious because it's not something I'd ever imagined I would be asked to do or particularly aspired to do," he explained. "It was one of those things that came out of the blue. And you think, 'I probably can't say no to this because it's such a unique thing to be a part of.'"

"You do learn in the midst of it that everyone who's there has an agenda, absolutely understandably," Tennant continued, sharing what he's learned regarding his role as host during the night's proceedings. "The people up for awards have an agenda, the people who are presenting awards have an agenda…. [As host], you've just got to keep it smooth. You quite quickly realize this must not be about me. That was quite liberating once I realized, 'You know what? It doesn't matter what I do. It's not really about me. I just have to queue up the next person.' You're a facilitator, and it takes the pressure off."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!