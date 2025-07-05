Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Boys/Jensen Ackles, One Piece & Hot Dogs: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, The Boys/Jensen Ackles, One Piece, Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, and more!

Article Summary The Boys star Jensen Ackles delivers the perfect reaction to the idea of his oldest daughter watching the hit series.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 confirmed in production from CD Projekt Red and Studio Trigger.

Celebs and TV icons light up July 4th: Resident Alien, One Piece, Macy's fireworks, and more.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, WWE SmackDown, and Doctor Who Blu-Ray news round up the day in today's edition of the BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, Adult Swim SMALLS, SYFY's Resident Alien, The Boys/Jensen Ackles, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, ESPN's 2025 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, CNN's The Fourth in America, Netflix's One Piece & Los Angeles Dodgers, Spitting Image Presents: The Rest is Bulls*!t, NBC's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, July 05, 2025:

The Boys "Was Pure Magic;" "Fever Dream": Fukuhara on Series Wrap

Charmed Stars Combs, McGowan, Krause Pay Tribute to Julian McMahon

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 In Production From CD Projekt Red, Trigger

Tonight, Adult Swim SMALLS Celebrates Our "Indie-pendence" Day

Resident Alien: Our Updated S04E05: "The Human Condition" Preview

Jensen Ackles Offers Perfect Response to Daughter Watching The Boys

WWE SmackDown Preview: The Most Patriotic Wrestling Show Ever

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: Sudo Retains; Chestnut Wins

CNN: The Fourth in America Viewing Guide: Fireworks, Noah Kahan & More

One Piece Star Emily Rudd Throws Out LA Dodgers First Pitch (VIDEO)

Spitting Image Presents: The Rest is Bulls*!t Preview Hits YouTube

The Bones Reunion, Again, in The Daily LITG, 4th of July, 2025

Resident Alien: Edi Patterson on Harry/Heather Dynamic, Alan Tudyk

The Sandman/Gaiman, Rick and Morty, IWTV & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch & More

Here's Your 2025 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Viewing Guide

Doctor Who: Tom Baker's Second Season Finally Arriving on Blu-Ray

