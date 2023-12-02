Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: barry manilow, christmas, holidays, nbc, preview

Barry Manilow on What Viewers Can Expect from NBC Holiday Special

Barry Manilow discusses what viewers can expect from the NBC special, Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas. Plus, preview images & more!

Article Summary Barry Manilow's NBC holiday special airs Dec 11, streaming on Peacock next day.

The special features Manilow’s hits and classic Christmas songs from Las Vegas.

Barry Manilow's interview with Helen Little offers a peek at the holiday event.

Directed by Matt Askew, the show's executive produced by Manilow and others.

Normally, the only holiday we like talking about heading into the end of October is Halloween. But when it comes to Barry Manilow, we'll make an exception – especially when it involves a new holiday special from NBC: Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas. Set to hit screens on December 11th (and stream on Peacock the following day), the special will emanate from the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino (home to Manilow: Las Vegas – The Hits Come Home!) and include Manilow's 24-piece band. Manilow's song selection for the special will include greatest hits such as "Copacabana," "Mandy," "I Write the Songs," and "Looks Like We Made It." But what kind of holiday special would this be without some holiday songs? We can also expect favorites such as "Jingle Bells," "Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer," "Feliz Navidad," and "White Christmas." And since this is Barry Manilow we're talking about, there's a very good chance that a certain jolly, red-suited fellow could make an appearance since… you know… Manilow's got connections. Now, here's a look at some preview images from the upcoming special – followed by a chance to hear what Manilow has to share about it:

Here's a look at Manilow's interview with Helen Little from 106.7 Lite FM, with the two covering a wide range of topics (check the following clip out at around the 5:35 mark for what Manilow had to share about what viewers can expect:

Manilow is one of the biggest-selling artists of all time, and his record-breaking career spans seven decades. The Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning performer, composer & songwriter has sold more than 85 million albums, released 13 #1 hits, and recently performed his 637th show at the Westgate, beating Elvis Presley's previously held record for most appearances on the same stage. Manilow's passion for music drives him to perform live around the world for his incredibly dedicated fanbase. He was recently honored at Carnegie Hall by The New York Pops, with the composer & performer recently completing a sold-out run at Radio City Music Hall and his second musical, Harmony, opening on Broadway.

NBC's Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas is executive produced by Manilow, Garry Kief, and Rob Kief for Stiletto Entertainment and Paul Morphos of PJM Productions. In addition, the special is directed by Matt Askew (Weekends with Adele). The holiday special premieres on Monday, December 11 at 10 pm ET/PT (and streams the next day on Peacock).

