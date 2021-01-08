Barry Star Bill Hader Says Season 3 Scripts Are Done- And Season 4

This April will mark the one-year anniversary of when HBO announced that the award-winning Barry from Alec Berg and series star Bill Hader would be coming back for a third season. Since that time, production on the series was halted (as was the case with dozens of productions around the globe) over the growing and still raging COVID pandemic. But Hader stopped by (virtually) Late Night with Seth Meyers and over the course of his visit, he dropped some news to Seth Meyers that should make fans of the show feel pretty excited.

During the interview, Hader revealed that the team was ready to start filming when the COVID shutdown hit. "Right when the lockdown happened in March we were a week away from shooting," Hader explained. "The last time I was in a room with a lot of people was the table read for episodes 1 and 2 of Season 3. Season 3 is completely written and ready to go." But Hader and the writing team didn't let the extra unexpected downtime go to waste. "During this time, we wrote all of Season 4, so we have all of those done," Hader continued. "We're waiting to start shooting again." with both seasons written and ready to go, could we be looking at a "bubble production" where two seasons get knocked out in one shot? We'll find out soon enough- but for now, check out Hader's interview below:

During the second season, Barry tried to make a clean break from his old life of contract killing and dedicated himself completely to acting. But while Barry made it a point to "take care of" some of the "external factors" that led him towards his life of violence, he was only scratching the surface. Joining Hader on the second season of HBO's Barry was Stephen Root as Barry's handler Monroe Fuches, alarmed to contemplate a future without his primary source of income; Sarah Goldberg as dedicated acting student Sally Reed, who becomes the object of Barry's affection; Anthony Carrigan's unfailingly polite mobster NoHo Hank; Henry Winkler's pompous yet endearing acting teacher Gene Cousineau, who takes Barry under his wing; and Glenn Fleshler's Goran Pazar, the leader of the Chechen mafia who employs Barry to take out a man who had been sleeping with his wife.

HBO's Barry was created and is executive produced by Berg and Hader; with Aida Rodgers serving as a co-executive producer. Liz Sarnoff serves as consulting producer, with Emily Heller as supervising producer. Julie Camino and Jason Kim are set to produce; with Duffy Boudreau and Amy Solomon serving as co-producers on the series.