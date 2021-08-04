Barry Star Henry Winkler Goes Meta to Signal Season 3 Filming Start

Good news, fans of Bill Hader, NoHo Hank, and/or HBO's Barry! Though filming started last Monday, Henry Winkler tweeted yesterday, Monday, August 2, a photo with the caption "First day back on the BARRY set .. Season 3". The photo in question? Is it a selfie of him on set, perhaps one with the social media illusive Hader himself? Nope! The photo he tweeted is a poster for The Elephant Man, in the stage version, directed, produced by, and starring Gene Cousineau – Winkler's character in the show. The poster itself, designed by the show's art department, is full of Easter eggs, like "the holiday classic is back", which is honestly comedy gold.

In the show, Winkler plays acting coach (and never-was actor) Gene Cousineau, who finds himself wrapped up in Barry's drama, both personally and professionally. No spoilers, but the way Barry season 2 left the characters set Cousineau up for either an incredibly deep and twisted story arc, or a swift exit. It looks like it's the former (because it would really be a shame to waste an actor like Winkler), which should make for an interesting and complicated season's worth of storytelling.

First day back on the BARRY set .. Season 3 pic.twitter.com/pUDwyDlamE — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) August 2, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Barry is HBO's award-winning dark comedy written and created by Hader and Alec Berg, also starring Hader as the titular Barry, a hitman who falls in with a Hollywood acting class and tries to get out of the murder-for-hire business and break into acting. The show also stars Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank, possibly the greatest bad guy in the history of television; Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, as well as a killer ensemble cast.

Season 3 has been hotly anticipated, especially since production on the season was scheduled to begin right as the pandemic shut down all production in Hollywood, delaying Barry even further. But now that Barry season 3 (and possibly 4 as well) is back in production with Winkler, more episodes shouldn't be too far off from airing on HBO.

