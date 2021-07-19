Barry Season 3 Begins Filming Monday; S03/S04 Filming Together: Report

Sources close to the production on the award-winning HBO series have confirmed to Bleeding Cool that the Bill Hader-starring series Barry has officially started back and will start filming next Monday, July 26. The third season has been highly anticipated after the cliffhanger that Season 2 was left on, and that anticipation has only grown since production shut down for the pandemic early last year – just a week away from when the series was set to kick off the upcoming season. Though production won't start filming on the stages at Sony studios for another couple of weeks, the lot was a flurry of activity Monday evening- possibly for a table read.

In a recent interview, Barry co-star Anthony Carrigan, who plays Barry's number one frienemy, NoHo Hank, teased that the upcoming season 3 scripts are full of "really dangerous stuff [ahead], but the dangerous stuff makes for the most incredible stuff." He also said of Hader and Barry co-creator Alex Berg, "They were able to give a lot of attention to detail for this next season, and I think that's gonna come through."

Though nothing is known yet plot-wise as Hader is keeping tight-lipped about script details, he did mention to Seth Meyers earlier this year that the pandemic gave them time to not only refine the third season's scripts but also complete the entirety of scripts for the fourth season.

With productions hitting the ground running post-pandemic, many shows such as Picard (and to a lesser extent, AHS and American Horror Stories) are shooting seasons consecutively or concurrently. Sources also claim that Barry will be doing the same by shooting both Seasons 3 & 4 in one solid production block.

With quite a few television series having gone back into physical production (some as early as August 202)0), many have been wondering when Barry would restart production. Their emphasis has been on safety, as they've held off on shooting until vaccine rollout was widespread. As a contingent of working on Barry, the cast, crew, and background are all required to be fully vaccinated prior to being on set. This is a growing trend on shows with live audiences (like The Masked Singer and the likes) and scripted shows with crowd scenes though, to my knowledge, Barry is among the first full productions to require a fully vaccinated status.

