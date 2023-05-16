Based on A True Story: Kaley Cuoco Series Hits Peacock This June Peacock's Based on A True Story is a new comedy-thriller starring Kaley Cuoco & Chris Messina as a couple obsessed with true crime podcasts.

Based on A True Story is about a realtor, a former tennis star, and a plumber who seizes a unique opportunity to capitalize on America's obsession with true crime. The series comes from Emmy Nominated Producer of The Boys and Executive Producer of Ozark, Craig Rosenberg, and stars Emmy Award nominee Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina as a true crime podcast-obsessed married couple. In case you think this is a serious drama starring actors normally associated with comedy, let us tell you that this is a comedy series, a satire about our culture's obsession with true crime podcasts and featuring characters who definitely, absolutely should not be investigating murders. Eight episodes' worth of Bloody hilarity ensues. Expect an escalating body count as part of the comedy.

"Over the last decade, a true crime phenomenon has swept over America. Podcasts, documentaries, and fictional shows based on true stories – they dominate the culture. Murderers have become celebrities, and celebrities have become murderers, which inspired me to create this show," said series creator Craig Rosenberg. "I became fascinated with the idea of a relatable married couple whose youthful dreams hadn't come to fruition and who saw the true crime tidal wave as an opportunity to change their lives and save their marriage. Our Los Angeles setting – the city where everybody wants to be famous – became a vivid backdrop to our story of fame, ambition, aspiration, and murder. Please sit back and join Ava and Nathan as they try to navigate the dangerous proposal they make."

Cuoco has an Executive Producer credit on the series, and the cast includes Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and Li Jun Li. Rosenberg is the showrunner, with Jason Bateman and Aggregate Films' Michael Costigan as executive producers. Alex Buono directs the pilot and finale and also has an Executive Producer credit.

Based on A True Story premieres on Peacock TV on June 8th.