Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: based on a true story, Liana Liberato

Based on a True Story: Liberato on "Big Sister" Cuoco, Bateman & More

Based on a True Story star Liana Liberato spoke with us about the on-set fun, the challenges that come with her character, and much more.

Liana Liberato is always making the most of her opportunities no matter the genre she's in, whether it's procedurals like CBS's CSI: Miami, medical dramas like Fox's House, or crime dramas like FX's Sons of Anarchy. Some of her most memorable roles were Warner Bros' If I Stay (2014), Hulu's Light as a Feather, ABC's A Million Little Things, and Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution. Her latest is the Peacock murder-mystery dark comedy Based on a True Story. The series follows a realtor, Ava Bartlett (Kaley Cuoco), former tennis star-turned-coach and spouse Nathan Bartlett (Chris Messina), and a plumber, Matt Pierce (Tom Bateman), who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America's obsession with true crime. Liberato plays Tory Thompson, Ava's younger sister and pre-law student who lives with her and Nathan. At the end of season one, Tory and Matt are having a Matt are having a secret affair. Season two picks up following the misadventure with Ava's affluent friend Ruby (Priscilla Quintana) and its fallout.

Based on a True Story Star Liana Liberato on Embracing New Challenges, "Big Sister" Kaley Cuoco, Goofing Off with Tom Bateman, and "New Kid" Melissa Fumero

Bleeding Cool: What goals did you want to establish in this second season of 'Based on a True Story?'

I want the audience to get to know Tory more deeply. In season one, there were a couple of things established, but this season, you're going to explore a lot more of her, her evolution, and dynamics with other people on the show, and I'm excited for the audience to see that.

What is it about Craig and his creativity that makes the series work so well?

Honestly, the show indulges everyone's intrusive thoughts. Craig and Annie [Weisman] are not afraid to go there, and that's what keeps our audience hooked on the show. Just when you think you have a handle on what's happening or in what direction the show is going to go, it veers in an entirely different direction.

What can you say about the diverse talent of writers this season and how much they fit into the paradigm of Craig's vision?

Our writers were incredible this season. I was so happy to hear we got a writer's room, which allows for more diverse storytelling. Specifically, one of our head writers, Jaclyn [Moore], was such an amazing collaborator, a joy to work with on set, came with such fresh ideas and really cared. All our writers genuinely care about the arc of each character and want to execute that properly on the show.

What can you say about your costars in working with Kaley, Chris, Tom, and Natalia, why you all worked together, and what Melissa's addition to the show brings?

It was wonderful. I have got to spend so much more time with all of them. Tom and I are big goofballs on set. We roam around and pick on people and each other. Kaley assumed the role of a big sister to me. I had such a wonderful time working with her; she has such great energy on set, which was infectious, and it's nice to be around, especially when she is our lead. She's our force throughout the whole show. It's nice to be around someone so lovely. With Melissa, it's always daunting to be the new kid, and she was awesome. I'm excited for everyone to see, especially her relationship with Kaley on the show. It's a fun storyline.

How does a series like this differentiate in your experience for other work you've done?

Honestly, I haven't explored a genre like dark comedy, and it felt like a challenge to me. It felt very new, also still in the world I enjoy being in, which is horror and mystery. Getting to work with just pros and getting to learn from them all the time. It's similar to some of the things I've done but also vastly different.

Both seasons of Based on a True Story are available to stream on Peacock.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!