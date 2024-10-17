Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Movies, TV | Tagged: Batman, Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League Official Trailer, New Images Released

Set to release in 2025, check out the official trailer, images, and voice cast for Warner Bros. Japan's Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League.

Warner Bros. Japan released the official trailer, new preview images, and a rundown of the voice cast for Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, the animated feature film set to hit digital and Blu-ray in 2025. The look came as part of Warner Bros. Japan and Warner Bros. Animation's "Bats in Translation: 'Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League' and 'Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios" video presentation and panel during New York Comic Con 2024 on Thursday.

Batman returns from medieval Japan to the present time, but the unusual phenomenon continues. The trailer starts with a mysterious Yakuza-storm warning. Here, countless Yakuza are falling above Gotham City, and the island of Japan appears in the sky. Green Lantern (Ayane Sakura), Aquaman (Akio Otsuka), and The Flash (Nobuyuki Hiyama), who have also turned into Yakuza, stand in front of Batman (Koichi Yamadera) as he fights the group of Yakuza who are occupying the city. What happened to the world? And what does it mean when Ra's al Ghul (Kazuhiro Yamaji) talks about 'the new world brought by the Yakuza league"?

Viewers can also expect to see Robin (Yuki Kaji), Red Robin (Kengo Kawanishi), Nightwing (Daisuke Ono), Red Hood (Akira Ishida), Wonder Woman (Romi Park), Harley Quinn (Rie Kugimiya), The Joker (Wataru Takagi), Alfred Pennyworth (Hochu Otsuka), and James Gordon (Masaki Terasoma). Produced by Warner Bros. Japan – with animation produced by Kamikaze Douga and music by Kanno, here's a look at the previously released teaser as well as the creative team behind Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League:

Director: Jumpei Mizusaki: "I'm a co-director for Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League. I'm currently getting everything together to make the film more exciting, with the screenplay by Mr. Nakashima, character design by Mr. Okazaki, music by Mr. Kanno. The prelim version is already so exciting. I'm looking forward to bringing the completed work to you. I'm proud of the work and hope you'll enjoy it!"

Director: Shinji Takagi: "I joined this project as a co-director after being invited by Mr. Mizusaki. "Batman Ninja" (2018). I understand my role is to put together Mr. Nakashima's freewheeling but meticulously structured script and Mr. Mizusaki's edgy direction. We are making a never-before-before Batman anime film with Mr. Okazaki's incredibly cool designs, Kamikaze Douga's amazing CGI animation, Mr. Kanno's music, and legendary voice cast. I hope you'll all watch and enjoy it."

Screenplay: Kazuki Nakashima: "I'm in charge of screenplay. The first trailer contains only tiny fragments of Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, and the full 90 minutes is filled with even more crazy sequences!! The content is so intense that it might make your head spin, so please enjoy that dizzying sensation. It's another crazy film you will enjoy."

Character Design: Takashi Okazaki: "I created character design for Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League. It will take some time before we can reveal everything, but we'll do our best to bring new visuals and designs to you as soon as possible. Please look forward to it!"

