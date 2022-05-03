Batman Unburied: DC & Spotify Release Eps 1 & 2- Check Them Out Here

Spotify and David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight) have teamed up for an audio drama series that takes listeners on a journey into the mind of Bruce Wayne, and today's the day we get to check it out with the first two episodes of Batman Unburied currently streaming for free on Spotify (and you can check them out below). Written by EP & Batman Begins screenwriter Goyer and originally announced in Fall 2020, the psychological thriller will be a deep dive into the mind of Bruce Wayne (Winston Duke). When listeners first meet Wayne, he is a forensic pathologist working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital. Tasked with examining the victims of the gruesome serial killer "The Harvester" (Sam Witwer), Wayne will be forced to face his own mental demons. But will he be able to overcome them in time to save the citizens of Gotham as his alter-ego, Batman?

In the chilling, two-part series premiere (E01 "Kind of a Night Person" & E02 "Such Wonderful Secrets"), fans will meet Dr. Bruce Wayne as he performs an autopsy on the latest victim of Gotham City's newest serial killer, The Harvester. Then they'll join Bruce as he, at the insistence of his father, seeks the help of unconventional psychologist Dr. Hunter (John Rhys-Davies).

The cast includes Winston Duke (Black Panther) as Bruce Wayne aka Batman; Jason Isaacs ("Harry Potter" franchise) as trusted butler Alfred; Hasan Minhaj (The Morning Show) as The Riddler; Lance Reddick (Resident Evil) as Batman's father, Thomas Wayne; Toks Olagundoye (Shameless) as Batman's mother, Martha Wayne; John Rhys-Davies ("Lord of the Rings" films) as Dr. Hunter; Ashly Burch (Mythic Quest) as Vicki Vale; Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin, Big Mouth) as Barbara Gordon; Sam Witwer (Supergirl) as The Harvester; Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy) as Kell; Jessica Marie Garcia (On My Block) as Renee Montoya; and Jim Pirri (Penguins of Madagascar) as Arnold Flass, a corrupt cop who uses his badge for his own personal gain.

Globally, Batman Unburied boasts impressive and accomplished casts of their own. For example, take a look at the line-up of voice talent on tap for the role of Batman. We have Rocco Pitanga (Brazil), Dali Benssalah (France), Murathan Muslu (Germany), Amit Sadh (India), Ario Bayu (Indonesia), Claudio Santamaria (Italy), Ryohei Otani (Japan), and Alfonso Herrera (Mexico). The audio drama is the first of Spotify and WarnerMedia's previously-announced expansion of the DC audio drama universe with a total of nine projects focusing on Catwoman, Wonder Woman, the Riddler, Batgirl, the Joker, Superman & Lois Lane, and more. Batman Unburied includes executive producers Goyer, Keith Levine, and Gracie Wheelan for Phantom Four; executive producers Liz Gateley & Elena Blekhter for Spotify; and executive producers Peter Girardi and Shaleen Desai for Blue Ribbon Content. Wolf at the Door will handle physical production, with Alex Kemp directing. Writers include Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Saladin Ahmed (Foundation), Rebecca Klingel (The Haunting of Hill House), and Stranger Things writers' assistant Graham Westerson.