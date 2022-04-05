Batman Unburied Trailer: Spotify & DC Audio Drama Goes Global This May

Spotify and David S. Goyer's (The Dark Knight) aren't just ready to unleash Batman Unburied on the streets of Gotham on May 3rd. When May rolls around, the collaboration between the streamer, Warner Bros. & DC will make its debut across nine global markets. Because along with the original English-language script, there will also be eight adaptations in Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish. And the best part? The adaptations feature fully localized casts and production teams to ensure that they reflect the different cultures and languages while remaining true to the core story. And just to make sure you know what to expect, we have an audio trailer for the series waiting for you below.

Written by EP & Batman Begins screenwriter Goyer and originally announced in Fall 2020, the psychological thriller will be a deep dive into the mind of Bruce Wayne. When listeners first meet Wayne, he is a forensic pathologist working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital. Tasked with examining the victims of the gruesome serial killer "The Harvester", Wayne will be forced to face his own mental demons. But will he be able to overcome them in time to save the citizens of Gotham as his alter-ego, Batman?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The cast includes Winston Duke (Black Panther) as Bruce Wayne aka Batman; Jason Isaacs ("Harry Potter" franchise) as trusted butler Alfred; Hasan Minhaj (The Morning Show) as The Riddler; Lance Reddick (Resident Evil) as Batman's father, Thomas Wayne; Toks Olagundoye (Shameless) as Batman's mother, Martha Wayne; John Rhys-Davies ("Lord of the Rings" films) as Dr. Hunter; Ashly Burch (Mythic Quest) as Vicki Vale; Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin, Big Mouth) as Barbara Gordon; Sam Witwer (Supergirl) as The Harvester; Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy) as Kell; Jessica Marie Garcia (On My Block) as Renee Montoya; and Jim Pirri (Penguins of Madagascar) as Arnold Flass, a corrupt cop who uses his badge for his own personal gain.

Globally, Batman Unburied boasts impressive and accomplished casts of their own. For example, take a look at the line-up of voice talent on tap for the role of Batman. We have Rocco Pitanga (Brazil), Dali Benssalah (France), Murathan Muslu (Germany), Amit Sadh (India), Ario Bayu (Indonesia), Claudio Santamaria (Italy), Ryohei Otani (Japan), and Alfonso Herrera (Mexico). The audio drama is the first of Spotify and WarnerMedia's previously-announced expansion of the DC audio drama universe with a total of nine projects focusing on Catwoman, Wonder Woman, the Riddler, Batgirl, the Joker, Superman & Lois Lane, and more. Batman Unburied includes executive producers Goyer, Keith Levine, and Gracie Wheelan for Phantom Four; executive producers Liz Gateley & Elena Blekhter for Spotify; and executive producers Peter Girardi and Shaleen Desai for Blue Ribbon Content. Wolf at the Door will handle physical production, with Alex Kemp directing. Writers include Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Saladin Ahmed (Foundation), Rebecca Klingel (The Haunting of Hill House), and Stranger Things writers' assistant Graham Westerson.