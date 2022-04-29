Batwoman: Javicia Leslie, Camrus Johnson & More React to Cancellation

As Batwoman fans still process the shock of learning the news that The CW Arrowverse series won't be returning for a fourth season even after a major #RenewBatwoman campaign was launched on Twitter earlier this month, the cast is beginning to speak out via social media. Over the last hour or so, we've heard from Rachel Skarsten, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson (all shared below), but it's only appropriate that we begin with what series star Javicia Leslie had to say.

Here is a rundown of the reaction posts, with each followed by text accompanying each post:

The Most High never ceases to amaze me! I was taught that words have power and we speak our life into existence. Well, I spoke this role into my life, and what an honor it has been to watch it play out exactly how it was meant to 🙏🏾 This Bat Team is ours, family… HERstory was made… and it can never be taken.

Going to set with such an amazing crew and cast makes work feel like play EVERY DAY! Thank you to our entire production team in Vancouver, our LA peeps that keep the stories coming, our big-wigs that believed that we could really do this, and our amazing cast that give their hearts on-screen every episode!

And to the fans… WOW… I tear up thinking about all of your messages, tweets, DMs, and letters!! You all reminded me why what we do is soooo important. [Viola Davis] recently said in an interview when asked why representation matters: "Because you need to see a physical manifestation of your dream.

There is something about seeing someone who looks like you that makes it more tangible."

… cheers to what's next

"After 51 episodes of fun, Batwoman is coming to an end! A good 90% of the people that have called out "Luke Fox!" to me on the street have been black men between the ages of 30-45, and the words you've said to me over the years have meant the world. It was an honor to play a black superhero, something we've always had very few of and always wanted many more of. Thanks to my cast, crew, Caroline, Team Berlanti, DC, WB and CW for the belly laughs and doors opened, and BATFAMMM remember this… you are "literal perfection". All my love"

"Hi, family. I cannot believe we're saying goodbye to [The CW's 'Batwoman'] today. Thank you for loving Mary. Thank you for cheering her on as she blossomed into POISON IVY. The incredible letters/convos we've had I will carry forever. I love you BatFam. Goodbye for now Gotham City"

I've been off twitter for a while but wanted to come on and say with a heavy heart @CWBatwoman has been cancelled. Thank you to each and every one of you that supported & loved the show over the years. I adored playing Alice & will miss her dearly 🤡❤️ https://t.co/LoIh1n7q2q — Rachel Skarsten (@RachieSkarsten) April 29, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"I've been off Twitter for a while but wanted to come on and say with a heavy heart [The CW's 'Batwoman'] has been canceled. Thank you to each and every one of you that supported & loved the show over the years. I adored playing Alice & will miss her dearly"