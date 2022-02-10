Batwoman S03E12 Preview: Does Marquis Have the Answer Alice Needs?

With The CW's Batwoman set to return on February 23 with "We're All Mad Here," we have some major personal moves happening with Ryan (Javicia Leslie) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy), as well as Ryan, Sophie & Luke (Camrus Johnson) having Mary (Nicole Kang) back on Team Batwoman. All good things, right? Good, because they're going to need all of the help they can get now that Marquis (Nick Creegan) has the Joker buzzer and Rachel Skarsten's Alice willing to do anything to stop her own mind from turning on her. It also looks like Ryan is going to get some mother-daughter bonding time with Jada (Robin Givens)… which isn't always a sign of good things to come. And yes, we get more of Luke in Batwing mode, as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for the next chapter:

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 12 "We're All Mad Here": WHERE IS MY MIND? – Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy), and Jada (Robin Givens) come together to formulate a plan to stop Marquis (Nick Creegan), while Mary (Nicole Kang) seeks to make amends for the harm she did as Poison Ivy. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues to spiral out of control and contend with her mental demons. Also starring Camrus Johnson. Eric Dean Stanton directed the episode written by Maya Houston and Daphne Miles.

The CW's Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya, Robin Givens as Jada Jet, and Nick Creegan as Marquis Jet. Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schechter executive produce, with Berlanti Productions producing in association with Warner Bros. Television.