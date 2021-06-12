Batwoman Season 2: David Ramsey on John Diggle/Luke Fox; E16 Preview

To say that life is about to change in a big way for Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) would be an understatement now that we've officially seen him in his Batwing costume- but the road to get there won't be an easy one. Having given in to the idea of moving on into the afterlife, Luke was pulled back to the land of the living by Ryan (Javicia Leslie) and Mary (Nicole Kang)- courtesy of the Desert Rose. Which brings us to this week's episode of The CW's Batwoman as "Rebirth" sees Luke dealing with being alive in spite of what he thought he wanted and trying to get an understanding of it all. One person who is going to play a major role in his comeback is none other than Arrowverse director and star David Ramsey's John Diggle- with the A.R.G.U.S. agent meeting up with Luke after Diggle heads to Gotham to see a doctor about his "headaches" (of the "green" variety, maybe?)

"He really helps a major character take their next step into their own destiny of becoming a full-fledged superhero," Ramsey teased to EW last month before Luke was revealed to be Batwing. "Diggle has always been the person who can really tap into the humanity of our major characters. That was really what he did for Oliver Queen. If you remember, the first time we saw Oliver, he was a killer. He met John Diggle and really tapped into his humanity, and it went further when he met Felicity Smoak. So that talent of really being able to tap into one's humanity is really part of the superhero power of John Diggle, and that's what he brings to Kelly Olsen on 'Supergirl,' and that's what he brings to 'Batwoman.'" Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for Sunday night's episode "Rebirth":

Batwoman Season 2, Episode 16 "Rebirth": CAN'T LET IT GO – When a familiar foe descends upon Gotham, Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Mary (Nicole Kang) find they must rely on each other more than ever. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has a new mission – and gets an unexpected ally to join her. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, and Camrus Johnson. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman 2×16 Promo "Rebirth" (HD) Season 2 Episode 16 Promo ft. David Ramsey (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DoDiU2uwv7A)

In season two of Batwoman, when Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) first discovers Kate Kane's Batsuit, she has no idea how drastically her life is about to change. A sassy, smart lesbian with a difficult past, Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of the city.

While Ryan goes rogue in the shadows, Gotham grapples with their missing hero, believing Batwoman has fled the city after a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows. But Kate Kane's disappearance hits hardest at home as Jacob, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Mary (Nicole Kang), and even Alice (Rachel Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way. Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham, distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, "Bruce Wayne" (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city.

It's not long before Ryan realizes how much the symbol on the suit means to Gotham, launching her on a personal journey that takes her from fledgling substitute to confident caped crusader, from living in her van with her plant to chasing villains in the Batmobile. Ryan Wilder becomes a very different Batwoman than Kate Kane – her own Batwoman – but with the same understanding of what it means to be a hero.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.