Batwoman Season 3 Episode 5 Preview: For Ryan, A Tense Family Dinner

While we're not in the business of trying to get into Ryan Wilder's (Javicia Leslie) head, we have a feeling that the next episode of The CW's Batwoman ("A Lesson from Professor Pyg") will be one of those rare instances where being interrupted by a major big bad is seen as a welcomed break from an even worse situation. That's because Ryan's having dinner with Jada (Robin Givens) and Marquis (Nick Creegan) to see what their intentions are with Wayne Enterprises, with Sophie (Meagan Tandy) by her side for the assist. And that's not half of it, as you're about to see from the following preview images, overview, and promo. I mean, any time Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Montoya (Victoria Cartagena) are having some one-on-one time you know the back-n-forth will be classic:

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 5 "A Lesson from Professor Pyg": COME AND GET IT – Ryan (Javicia Leslie) asks Sophie (Meagan Tandy) to accompany her to dinner at Jada's (Robin Givens) to do recon on what her estranged mother knows about Wayne Enterprises, but the evening takes a turn when an uninvited guest drops in on the intimate gathering. As the terrifying evening unfolds, Ryan witnesses another side to Marquis (Nick Creegan) and her mother. Also starring Rachel Skarsten, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson and Victoria Cartagena. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert and Caroline Dries.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman 3×05 Promo "A Lesson From Professor Pyg" (HD) Season 3 Episode 5 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMbvvCzbCto)

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for The CW's Batwoman Season 3, followed by a look back at the "who's who" released for newest cast members: Robin Givens, Victoria Cartagena, Nick Creegan & Bridget Regan:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BATWOMAN Season 3 Official Trailer | DC FanDome 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-DzN99gwJ4I)

Givens's Jada Jet, the powerful CEO for Jet Industries. Jada isn't bossy: she's the boss. Passionate and hard-working, Jada is a woman who has worked her way through life's ups and downs to climb her way to the top — all while being extremely protective over her impetuous son. A woman with a deep past that forced her to give up her first-born child, Jada is a woman with a good heart but will do whatever it takes to protect her family.

Cartagena's Montoya is a former GCPD officer who left the force when she could no longer stomach the corruption inside the department. She now runs the "freaks division," which hasn't seen a lot of action… until now. Righteous and pragmatic, and LGBTQ+, she's a woman with a very personal (and mysterious) mission to help clean the streets of Gotham in the right way, by whatever means necessary.

Creegan's Marquis Jet is a sexy playboy who grew up in a lavish lifestyle, too charming for his own good and wielding his power with a ne'er do well attitude. He views life as one big joke and that sense of recklessness has a tendency to clash horribly with his no-nonsense mother, Jada Jet. When he meets Ryan (Leslie), he sees in her a like-minded young go-getter who like him is just waiting for the right opportunity to make his mark on Gotham.

Regan's Ivy/Isley is a former botany student of Gotham University described as a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right, even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.