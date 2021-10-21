Batwoman Star Camrus Johnson on Ruby Rose: "A Lot of Lies Were Spread"

October 21, 2021 / 6:17 pm ET Update: In a series of tweets from the Batwoman star during late Wednesday-early Thursday, Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox) also appeared to call out ex-co-star Ruby Rose while briefly commenting on Rose's allegations from early on Wednesday. "But yea fam, she [Rose] was fired. And it is VERY hard to be fired when you're the lead. Imagine what u have to do for that 2 happen," Johnson wrote, going on to call what was alleged "a lot of lies." Here's a look at the full text, followed by screencaps of the tweets:

"Batfam ya know I couldn't go the whole day without saying something! I love y'all, don't think I haven't seen all the love today. But yea fam, she was fired. And it is VERY hard to be fired when you're the lead. Imagine what u have to do for that 2 happen. Since it was claimed she "walked away" last year I'm sure some of you may be pretty confused or upset, and even more so that a lot of lies were spread today. Just know we have a lot of great souls working on this show and none of this changes that. From the top to the bottom. Love y'all, and West Coast fam enjoy the new episode of Batwoman starring [Javicia Leslie]in t-minus 4 minutes baby,"

October 21, 2021 / 4:36 pm ET Update: In a statement exclusive to CBR, production assistant Alexander J. Baxter addressed his time working on the first season of the Arrowverse series with Ruby Rose. As you're about to read, Baxter's recollection puts him on the side of Warner Bros. Television in pushing back on claims of a toxic, unsafe work environment during the former Batwoman star's run on the show. Here's a look at the statement that includes a number of unconfirmed allegations against Rose by Baxter that may or may not have been previously vetted during the WBTV's investigation into allegations made against Rose for workplace behavior:

When I first got into the industry, I was very fortunate to get on certain shows like 'Supergirl,' 'Sabrina,' and a few features here in there, but the highlight of my entry to film was 'Batwoman' season one. I was an actor, aspiring to know more about the film ministry, and when the job came up I was so excited, being a DC fan and a huge fan of Warner Bros., I jumped at the opportunity. My philosophy was that I could learn as much as I could on sat and then go on to do my own films. Little did I know of the hell that awaited me on those sets. The production company was professional, dialed in, and in every way fantastic. The crew was lovely, hard-working, and dedicated to countless night shoots, it sounded to be an amazing experience in the making. Then came Ruby Rose. From day one, where her supposed injury stopped her from doing 60% of her job, she began her first day on the show not acknowledging a single crew member besides anyone above the line. And as the days stretched on, the 18-hour Saturdays for some of us and the crew, things got worse. She showed up late most days, didn't have her lines memorized, and whenever she interacted with anyone below the line, production assistant, LX crew, grips, it was as though we were beneath her boots. She stormed off set, she yelled at people, and whenever she interacted with any of us production assistants, we were disregarded as the trash we picked up. One day at the studio we spent the entire morning setting up her requested green room (six heaters, because she was used to Australian hot weather, and her table of snacks), only to have her show up, giggle, walk away and say she is good. We chalked it up to another 'Ruby is just giving orders for the sake of giving orders moment' and moved on. Then, I was holding a door open for her, after having worked over 15 hours at that point in the freezing cold weather, and she came billowing through the door that I just opened, and she spilled her food. She looked at it, then up at me, and said: 'well?' and then stormed off and left me to clean up her mess. That is what it felt like working beneath Ruby: cleaning up her mess. She never thanked us, she only made demands that left us all exhausted emotionally and physically. She was a dictator to work for, and having been nothing but a production assistant eager to get into the industry, she made me consider quiting. If this was the industry I was going to get into, I sure as hell wasn't going to work for entitled tyrants…

October 20, 2021 / 5:55 pm ET Update: After Warner Bros. Television pushed back on claims of a toxic, unsafe work environment leveled by former Batwoman star Ruby Rose against series showrunner Caroline Dries, Berlanti Productions' Greg Berlanti & Sarah Schechter, former Warner Bros. TV Group Chairman Peter Roth, former co-star Dougray Scott, and others, Scott also offered a statement refuting Rose's claims. "I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by [Ruby Rose]; they are entirely made up and never happened. As Warner Bros. Television has stated, they decided not to exercise the option to engage Ruby for Season 2… based on multiple complaints about her workplace behaviour," the Scottish actor conveyed to TVLine. Now here's a look at the update Rose posted earlier, covering a number of topics in the wrap-up (including asking fans to leave current star Javicia Leslie out of all of this, writing that "she deserves better"):

Here's a look at the full statement from Warner Bros. Television issued earlier today: "Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned."

Original Report: Former Batwoman star Ruby Rose took to Instagram Stories earlier this morning to reveal the horribly unsafe working conditions she alleges she suffered through during her one-season run on The CW Arrowverse series. And Rose is naming names and pointing fingers "calling out" showrunner Caroline Dries, Berlanti Productions Greg Berlanti & Sarah Schechter, former Warner Bros. TV Group Chairman Peter Roth, former co-star Dougray Scott as contributing to the overall unsafe and unhealthy working conditions. "Enough is enough. I'm going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set." From there, Rose began with a charge against Roth prior to his leaving the position: "You are chapter one. not sure if you left after getting promoted to the highest position because you couldn't stop making young women steam your pants, around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants or if you left after putting a private investigator on me who you fired as soon as the report didn't fit your narrative."

From there, Rose documented via images and video the numerous office visits and surgical procedures that were related to her time on the series (including neck & back injuries suffered while filming). "To everyone who said I was too stiff on Batwoman, imagine going back to work 10 days after this … 10 DAYS!!!!!! (or the whole crew and cast would be fired and I'd let everyone down because Peter Roth said he wouldn't recast and I just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set) that is be the one who cost so many people their jobs."

"So in closing, please to my dear, dear fans stop asking if I will return to that awful show, I wouldn't return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head… NOR DID I QUIT," Rose wrote towards the end of the series of posts (along with an x-ray from the surgery she had to go through). "I DO NOT QUIT, They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I was going to have to sign my rights away[…] A crew member got 3rd degree burns over his whole body, and we were given no therapy after witnessing his skin fall off his face but I was the only one who sent him flowers and cards and then were told we had to do a sex scene without a minute to process, we lost 2 stunt doubles, I got cut in the face so close to my eye in a stunt I could have been blind. a woman was left quadriplegic and they tried to blame it on her being on her phone, so much so CW didn't even help her to start with because they needed to 'investigate' so she had to do a go fund me… she's a PA, they work via phones. Her accident occurred because our show refused to shut down when everyone else did because of Covid."

Rose continued, "[Caroline Dries] has no heart and wanted us to finish the season throughout the pandemic and I told her it was a bad idea… I told her everyone was too distracted, constantly checking Covid updates checking on friends and seeing Riverdale, The Flash and Supergirl shut down already, I felt something bad would happen and [Dries] maybe visited the set 4 times in a year… UNHEARD OF.." Rose also goes on to call out former co-star Scott for his alleged on-set behavior, writing that he had "hurt a female stunt double " and said, "he yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare." Rose continued, "He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted he abused women and in turn as a lead of a show I sent an email out asking for a no yelling policy, they declined…"