Next Saturday, September 12th, the second of WarnerMedia's two-part DC FanDome online convention ("Explore the Multiverse") will launch with a one-day, on-demand experience that lets attendees set up their own schedules. Fans of Batwoman, Supergirl, Black Lightning, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Superman & Lois, Watchmen, and more, will have a more than enough looks at what's still to come to keep them busy (at least until NYCC comes around). But just in case you missed last month's first round and aren't sure how the questions/answers are going to run, here's a look at Superman & Lois star Tyler Hoechlin (Superman/Clark Kent) and Batwoman star Meagan Tandy (Sophie Moore) taking early questions from the fans.

First up, Tandy was asked what Sophie's quarantine time would be like- and considering where things stood when the dust settled on the first season (and the impending debut of a new Batwoman in Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder), she could use the personal time to process a whole lot:

Next up, Hoechlin was asked who his personal "Superman" and/or "Lois" was- and we'll be honest: the answers caught us with an unexpected kick to the feels:

Here is the breakdown of how "DC Fandome: Explore the Multiverse" will work.

DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse has something for everyone. From new panels from your favorite TV shows to behind the scenes videos – from content for kids to amazing fan art and cosplay, to more talent/fan Q&As and new content for Blerds. More than 300 panels and videos adding up to more than 100 hours of content from across television, film, games, comics, and animation will be available, as will fan Art and Cosplay submissions from more than 114 countries and territories around the world. Fans can go to the DC Fandome site to customize their own experience from the virtual programming available.