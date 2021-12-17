Batwoman Wraps Season 3 Filming; Cast Sets New Celebration Standard

Fans of The CW's Batwoman find themselves in a bad news/good news situation. The third season of the Arrowverse series did not end well for Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Luke (Camrus Johnson), and Sophie (Meagan Tandy). Mary (Nicole Kang) embraced her inner Poison Ivy and Marquis (Nick Creegan) let his Joker flag fly as the new CEO of Wayne Enterprises, locking our trio out of the Batcave and leaving them pretty much on the run. So the bad news came when the end credits hit on the midseason finale "Pick Your Poison" because that meant the waiting game was about to begin. But the good news? That wait is now down to less than a month (January 12, joined by the returning DC's Legends of Tomorrow). And on Friday, we learned some great news as "Team Batwoman" (Leslie, Johnson, Tandy & Kang) made it official. That's right, filming on Season 3 has wrapped and it looks like the foursome were craving the need to celebrate with some smooth-ass move on Tik Tok (then reposted on Instagram).

Here's a look at the posts from Leslie and Kang celebrating filing wrap in style, and… well, we're just gonna say it. The CW's Batwoman has officially set the standard by which all shows must now wrap their filming.

As for how Ryan is feeling now that Mary has chosen to embrace her Poison Ivy persona, Leslie explained in a recent interview that it's left her feeling "defeated and disappointed" in herself. "I think she feels defeated. Mary is the moral compass of the Bat Team, and she's really the emotional heartbeat of our show. Nicole [Kang] has done such an amazing, beautiful job with the character. You just feel Mary; you feel her. And I think Mary was fed up with feeling like she wasn't respected the way that she really deserved to be respected, as far as her opinion and as far as what's right or what's wrong. I think this is what happens when a person feels like they haven't been seen; they haven't been heard by the people that they love," Leslie explained. "Then to add to it, she's lost most of her family. Her mother died in season 1, her dad was taken in season 2, and then Kate left. We are her family now, and to feel like she's not being heard or seen, is probably very devastating. So, going into this midseason finale and actually just watching it for myself, I think Ryan just feels defeated and disappointed in herself."