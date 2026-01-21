BBC, YouTube Deal Brings Original Programming, Digital Training & More

Posted in: BBC, TV, YouTube | Tagged: bbc, youtube

A month after ratings agency Barb reported that the number of viewers watching YouTube (52 million) had surpassed the BBC (51 million) for the first time, the two have announced a new strategic partnership that will focus on original and current programming, as well as "upskilling the next generation of future creators and producers from across the UK." The announcement could be precisely the boost the BBC needs as it continues to compete in a streaming-heavy television landscape against more countries that are embracing local production, and to determine how YouTube's services can best get the word out about their programming. With Winter Olympics coverage being one of the earliest examples of the BBC and YouTube's new deal, the BBC noted that it will be expanding its YouTube presence in four key areas:

Build targeted communities for UK children and young adults – with the launch of new targeted channels including Deepwatch (w/t), featuring new and existing BBC documentaries and seven new children's channels, including The Epic Facts channel featuring content from CBBC's Operation Ouch, Horrible Histories, Horrible Science and Deadly 60

Promote key BBC programme brands – especially for those people that don't come to the BBC often, to ensure they get value from the BBC

Deliver trusted, high-quality news – by providing news that cuts through the noise with new global channels, real-time live story streams, and innovative story formats

The BBC/YouTube deal will support the government's Creative Industries Sector Plan, following on the heels of what's been done with BBC Studios' TalentWorks and BBC Creator Lab and YouTube's Launchpad, Accelerators and Masterclass series. The goal is to invest in the next generation of creators across the UK, while also partnering with established creators and producers looking to create/commission digital-first programming. Led by the National Film and Television School (NFTS), the BBC/YouTube deal will see 150 media professionals invited to develop their YouTube skills with a series of workshops and events. A specially curated training programme will be hosted online and at BBC hubs in Salford, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Belfast, and Cardiff in an effort to support local creators.

"It's essential that everyone gets value from the BBC, and this groundbreaking partnership will help us connect with audiences in new ways. We're building from a strong start and this takes us to the next level, with bold homegrown content in formats audiences want on YouTube and an unprecedented training programme to upskill the next generation of YouTube creators from across the UK. Importantly, this partnership also allows new audiences different routes into BBC services like BBC iPlayer and Sounds," shared Tim Davie, BBC Director-General.

Pedro Pina, VP EMEA YouTube, added: "We are delighted to partner with the BBC to redefine the boundaries of digital storytelling. This partnership translates the BBC's world-class content for a digital-first audience, ensuring its cultural impact reaches a younger, more global audience. Beyond the content, our first-of-its-kind training programme represents a deep investment in the UK's creative pipeline designed to empower the next generation of British talent to lead the global creator economy. In doing so, we are not just telling the stories of today; we are building the stage for the storytellers of tomorrow."

