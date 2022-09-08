Beauty and the Beast Prequel Series Happening Eventually: Luke Evans

Luke Evans delivered some promising news for those still having hope for the live-action Beauty and the Beast spinoff series that focuses on his and Josh Gad's characters Gaston and LeFou for Disney+. While promoting his latest film in the live-action Pinocchio for the streamer, the actor provided an official update on the spinoff from the 2017 Emma Watson and Dan Stevens-starred film.

"It's been put on hold. We just wanna make sure that it is absolutely the best it can be, and if that means we just have to wait a little longer to finesse certain pieces of it, then that's what we're going to do because this is a very important legacy," the Nine Perfect Strangers and The Alienist star said. "We want to honor these characters with the best story we can possibly deliver. It's just on hold. It is gonna happen. We're very excited about it. At some point in the near future, it will happen."

Evans admitted he and Gad still talk about working together again on anything after Beauty and the Beast. "We came up with the idea of what would it be like to delve into the past of Gaston and LeFou and how they met and who they were and why they became the people that we meet in the movie that we all know and love. That opened up several cans of worms," he recalled. "To navigate a story of those two people and also new characters, and then bring them right up to the moment where you meet them in the movie has been a thrilling experience. There's a lot of ways it could go. So that's where we have been so far and where we hopefully will go in the future." For more on Evans breaking down what the Gaston and LeFou series would explore and his involvement in the Robert Zemeckis adaptation of Pinocchio, you can check out the whole Entertainment Weekly interview here.