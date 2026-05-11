Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Best Medicine

Best Medicine Returns to FOX This Fall; Season 2 Set for 14 Episodes

FOX and Showrunner Liz Tuccillo's Josh Charles-starring Best Medicine will be back this fall, with Season 2 upped to 14 episodes.

Article Summary Best Medicine returns to FOX this fall, moving up from a January wait and bringing Season 2 to Tuesday nights.

FOX also boosted Best Medicine Season 2 from 13 episodes to 14, giving fans an extra hour of the dramedy.

The renewal update means viewers will learn the fallout from the Best Medicine season finale much sooner than expected.

Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer lead FOX's Doc Martin-inspired Best Medicine as the quirky medical dramedy expands.

We've got a double dose of good news to pass along for fans of FOX and Showrunner Liz Tuccillo's Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer-starring Best Medicine. Not only are they not going to have to wait until January to learn what the impact from the season finale was – they're getting an extra episode, too. As part of its Upfronts presentation, FOX announced that the hit series would be returning to Tuesday nights this fall. In addition, the second season has been upped from 13 to 14 episodes.

The charmingly complicated one-hour dramedy Best Medicine is based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin. The series follows Martin Best (Josh Charles, The Good Wife), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, including schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Abigail Spencer, Suits).

He quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they have. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he's really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds, and fantasies. What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The series also stars Annie Potts (Designing Women, Young Sheldon) as Aunt Sarah, Josh Segarra (Sirens) as Sheriff Mark Mylow, and Cree (Twinless) as Elaine Denton. Recurring guest stars include Didi Conn as councilwoman Geneva Potter, Clea Lewis as pharmacist Sally Mylow, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey as the happily married proprietors of The Salty Breeze, Greg Garrison and George Brady, Cindy De La Cruz as the schoolteacher Jeannie, John DiMaggio as the handyman Bert Large, Carter Shimp as Bert's son Al Large, and Wattson as the stray but loveable Copernicus. And Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) makes a special guest star appearance as Martin Best's father, Dr. Robert Best.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, Best Medicine is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin), Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), Jay Karas, and Tyson Bidner are executive producers. Jamie Babbit served as an executive producer on the first two episodes, which he also directed. Best Medicine is based on All3Media International's successful format, Doc Martin, which was originally produced in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

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