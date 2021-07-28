Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk Suffered Heart Attack; Stable Condition

After news broke late Tuesday that Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the set of the popular AMC series, millions of friends and fans took to social media to express their concerns and send waves of healthy vibes Odenkirk's way. Now we're hearing from representatives for the actor, confirming that the act was in stable condition after suffering a heart attack while in production on the sixth and final season of AMC's "Breaking Bad" spinoff. "We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew, and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery," said Odenkirk's representatives in a statement.

Earlier today, Odenkirk's Breaking Bad co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul took to Instagram to offer their first public comments on the health emergency. "Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you," Cranston wrote in his Instagram post, which you can check out here. Paul shared an image of Odenkirk with the message, "I love you my friend.🖤" (which you can check out in full here).

First reported by TMZ, the award-winning actor collapsed Tuesday while on set in Albuquerque, New Mexico (with original reports having the incident taking place in California), requiring crew members to call an ambulance. Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital for medical care, with the cause of his collapse still unknown as of this writing. Sources in law enforcement told TMZ that they received a call at 11:34 AM from the lot about a medical emergency. Representatives from AMC and High Bridge Productions have still not released official statements as of this writing.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.