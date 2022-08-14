Better Call Saul Honors "Breaking Bad" Spinoff's Most Important Player

When we look back, August 15, 2022, will be an important date in the history of television. Because that's the date that the final episode of Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul will air, closing the book (for good?) on not just the "Breaking Bad" universe but also on what many consider to be the best television series to ever hit our screens. So with only a little more than 24 hours to go, three cast members are stepping up on behalf of the entire production team to honor the show's greatest and most important character… Albuquerque, New Mexico. In the following clip, Giancarlo Esposito (Gus), Tony Dalton (Lalo), and Jonathan Banks (Mike) make sure the people of Albuquerque know how much the city meant to the series and how they're taking a little piece of it home with them in their hearts.

Here's a look at Esposito, Dalton, and Banks sharing their love and appreciation for the city (which deserves honors for being the backdrop inspiration for two award-winning series):

Series co-creator Gould spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the "tremendous challenge" it's been when it comes to Jimmy & Kim's relationship and the moment during the series that "the whole show really turns on" regarding Jimmy & Kim's dynamic.

On Charting Jimmy & Kim's Relationship: "It's all a tremendous challenge. Jimmy and Kim's relationship is so deep and fascinating to all of us who work on the show that it's tough to figure them out, but it's really an interesting pursuit. All of us — Bob [Odenkirk]and Rhea [Seehorn], me, and all the writers — brought a lot of our own experiences and relationships to these two, thinking about what it's like when two people love each other, but they also have pursuits that ignite them. And some of those pursuits are not good for them and not good for the world."

On "The Moment That the Whole Show Really Turns On" Between Jimmy & Kim: "The great moments, for me, are when the character does something that I'm not expecting, but it seems completely logical once I've seen it. We've had a few of those inspiring moments through the series. The moment that the whole show really turns on is the moment that Kim discovers from Mike [Jonathan Banks] that Lalo Salamanca [Tony Dalton] is actually alive, and she makes a choice not to tell Jimmy that she knows this. In the moment, you wonder why she didn't tell Jimmy, but it's understandable, and we soon find out her logic and it's painful."

Earlier this week, we shared a look at the promo for the series finale that previewed a pretty messed up car, as we hear Gene/Jimmy/Saul (Odenkirk) repeating his "vacuum store extraction" mantra. Following that, we had the release of only two preview images, though it's only appropriate that our final pair of looks at the series wrap-up focuses on the duo that the show's entire universe revolved around: Jimmy and Kim. But it also begs a question. Are these moments still in different parts of the country, or are "Gene's" and Kim's universes inching closer together?

Now here's a look back at the promo for the series finale of AMC's Better Call Saul, the Peter Gould written & directed S06E13 "Saul Gone":