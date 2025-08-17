Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: better call saul

Better Call Saul: Odenkirk Open to Return But Doesn't See It Happening

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk would be open to a return for Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, but it could only be set in one place.

Article Summary Bob Odenkirk is open to returning as Saul Goodman if Vince Gilligan or Peter Gould revisit the universe

Odenkirk believes a Better Call Saul continuation would have to be set in prison after Jimmy's 86-year sentence

He credits the show and its creators with transforming his career, praising their writing and vision

Odenkirk thinks a revival is unlikely, as Gilligan and Gould are moving on to new projects

By the time the final credits rolled on AMC and Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul S06E13 "Saul Gone," the "Breaking Bad" spinoff had done the unthinkable. Living up to and blowing past viewers' expectations would be impressive enough, but the creative team found a way to do it by offering Jimmy (Odenkirk) and Kim (Seehorn) the closest thing to a "happy ending" that they could get while staying true to the show's universe. Speaking with TODAY while promoting his film Nobody 2, Odenkirk made it clear that if Gould and EP and Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan ventured back into that universe, he would definitely be interested.

"That part turned my life around, and I've given more to that part than anything I've done. Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould created that show. They are some of the best writers who ever worked in TV. So if they were to think of something in that world, of course, I would do it,' Odenkirk shared, though he doesn't see it happening any time soon. "But I don't think so. I think they've all moved on to some more amazing projects that you'll soon see." Should the hypothetical become a reality, Odenkirk readily admits that the location options would be pretty limited, considering Jimmy was hit with an 86-year sentence. "He's not getting out [of prison]. If there's another 'Saul' show, it takes place inside prison," he explained.

Speaking with TVLine back in August 2022, Gould revealed that the original plan had the duo "meeting in Albuquerque before he [Jimmy] went to prison, and the last scene was him in prison by himself, thinking. And I liked that a lot, but it seemed a little cold. I think ultimately, we all felt like ending with the two of them felt like the strongest way to go." And during the first go-around, Jimmy "was fearful about what was going to happen to him in prison, and it was a lot about the fear. This is a very different scene… It's mostly about wistful connection." And that moment when Jimmy hits Kim with the finger guns? Gould revealed that he "was on the bubble about the very last scene in the prison yard." Gould added, "There was a version that didn't have that, that ended with the two of them smoking, and I went back and forth on that for a while. Then ultimately, having watched them both, I felt like it was right, and it felt more honest to end with the two of them apart rather than the two of them together."

