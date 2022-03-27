Better Call Saul S06: Giancarlo Esposito Takes "Gus Fring" Challenge

Not only is the calendar inching closer to April, but it's also inching closer to the return of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul for its sixth & final season. In honor of AMC's Breaking Bad Season 2 marathon yesterday, the cabler released not only a new teaser but a very cool one-on-one with Tony Dalton and Jonathan Banks where Banks we tasked with giving viewers an overview of Mike Ehrmantraut in 60 seconds or less. This time around, it's Banks who's in the control seat as he offers Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) the same challenge in offering Gus Fring's backstory. But between Gus's "colorful" past and Esposito's love of the spoken word, could this be a challenge too great for even him?

So for a look at Esposito doing his best to tell us everything we need to know about Gus heading into the final season, check out the following brief featurette:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Now here's a look back at the newest teaser for AMC Better Call Saul, released earlier today. And make sure to stick around after for a look back on what's still to come:

The extended 13-episode Season 6 kicks things off with a two-episode premiere on Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. With the season split into two parts, viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul, followed by a look at the official season overview as well as overviews for the first two episodes:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes. Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 1 "Wine and Roses": Nacho runs for his life. Jimmy and Kim hatch a plan. Mike questions his allegiances. Directed by Michael Morris and written by Peter Gould. Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 2 "Carrot and Stick": Harsh realities dawn on Nacho. Gus investigates his suspicions. Directed by Vince Gilligan and written by Tom Schnauz & Ariel Levine.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.